‘Madame Web’ star Dakota Johnson, 34, says Sydney Sweeney, 26, and her other Gen Z co-stars 'annoy' her

'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress shares the screen in her new superhero movie with Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, 25, and Isabela Merced, 22

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Dakota Johnson admitted her three Gen Z co-stars in her new film "Madame Web" make her feel old. 

"I love them, and they annoy me, and I love them," the 34-year-old joked to "Late Night" host Seth Myers last week. 

She confirmed she meant she was annoyed on a "generational level," telling Myers "all the time, every second of the day" after he asked when Sydney Sweeney, 26, Celeste O’Connor, 25, and Isabela Merced, 22, made her feel the oldest. 

"I’m not that much older than them," Dakota protested. 

Dakota Johnson with Sydney Sweeney

Dakota Johnson, 34, co-stars with Sydney Sweeney, 26, in "Madame Web."  (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

She also joked to E! News that the Gen Z co-stars have excluded her from a group text chat. 

"I'm older than them, and they make sure that I'm aware of that," she told the outlet. 

The three admitted to E! News they have a private chat group called "The Boo Crew," which is a reference to their "Madame Web" characters, but it's not a reflection on how they feel about Johnson, who they said gives them "big sister" vibes.

The cast of "Madame Web"

Celeste O'Connor, 25, Sydney Sweeney, 26, Dakota Johnson, 26, and Isabela Merced, 22, all star in "Madame Web."  (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

Sweeney admitted to being a bit nervous when she first met Johnson for the movie. 

"'Do I say hi? What do I do?'" she told the outlet. "I was so excited. I've been a fan of hers since I was a lot younger."

Sweeney added she "might have snuck" into a showing of 2015's "Fifty Shades of Grey," Dakota's breakout role, because "My parents didn't let me watch it."

O’Connor added of Johnson, "It was genuinely so refreshing to have that kind of leadership" from her on set. 

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson had her breakout role as Anatasia Steele in 2015's "Fifty Shades of Grey" opposite Jamie Dornan.  (Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

"She really is like a big sister," Merced added. 

"Madame Web" is about a paramedic, the titular character played by Johnson, who realizes she's clairvoyant and must protect three women – Sweeney, O'Connor and Merced – from someone who wants them dead, according to the movie's synopsis. 

