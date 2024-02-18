Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Kristen Stewart pushes back on Rolling Stone cover backlash: 'Happy with it'

The 'Twilight' actress appeared wearing a leather jacket and jock strap on the magazine cover

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Greg Gutfeld: What is a trans lesbian? Video

Greg Gutfeld: What is a trans lesbian?

Gutfeld! panelists discuss a tweet from the United Nations celebrating International Lesbian Day on Gutfeld! 

"Twilight" actress Kristen Stewart shrugged off any criticism regarding her recent Rolling Stone cover.

Stewart appeared on the March edition of the magazine wearing little more than a leather vest and a jock strap to be portrayed in the "gayest" light possible.

"Now, I want to do the gayest f---ing thing you’ve ever seen in your life. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a f---ing happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would," she said to the magazine.

The cover went viral with many criticizing it, although Stewart herself remained "happy with it" days later.

ACTRESS KRISTEN STEWART CALLS HIT FILM ‘TWILIGHT’ ‘SUCH A GAY MOVIE’: ‘IT’S ALL ABOUT OPPRESSION’

Kristen Stewart at event

Actress Kristen Stewart recently posed for a Rolling Stone cover story in a leather vest and jock strap, saying she was going for the "gayest thing ever." (Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff)

"The existence of a female body thrusting any type of sexuality at you that’s not designed for exclusively straight males is something people are not super comfy with, and so I’m really happy with it," she told the Hollywood Reporter.

She added, "It’s okay to take different pictures and mix them up in a way that people aren’t used to and want to go and that’s okay, too."

The actress remarked that androgynous photos like her Rolling Stone cover should no longer be seen as shocking.

"In fact, it’s pervasive, and it’s everywhere, and it’s being denied, and it’s crazy that there aren’t more pictures like that. I loved the opportunity," she said.

FASHION MAGAZINE COVER FEATURING PREGNANT TRANSGENDER MAN SPARKS OUTRAGE: 'COULD NOT SINK ANY LOWER'

Kristen Stewart at the Berlin Film Festival

Kristen Stewart of the movie "Love Lies Bleeding" attends the "Sterben" (Dying) premiere during the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 18, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Stewart, who came out as gay in a "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue in 2017, was promoting her new queer thriller film "Love Lies Bleeding" while attending the Berlin Film Festival. While discussing the movie, she called for gay and lesbian films like hers to reach out to mainstream audiences rather than preaching diversity.

Stewart said, "We can’t keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel, and where we sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalized voices and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone."

Kristen Stewart at event

Kristen Stewart has been officially out as queer in Hollywood since 2017. (AP Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The era of queer films, being so pointedly only that, is over. It’s done. Maybe they’ll happen, but I think things develop and move on. It’s just so inherent to how we’re all moving forward," she added. "It’s not making (movies) about the reasons that they’re sidelined, but peoples’ actual experiences, what they love, what their desires are, where they come from, where they want to go and, yeah, not feeling like you always have to stand on a f---ing soapbox and be everyone’s spokesperson."

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.