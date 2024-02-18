Kristen Stewart pushes back on Rolling Stone cover backlash: 'Happy with it'

"Twilight" actress Kristen Stewart shrugged off any criticism regarding her recent Rolling Stone cover.

Stewart appeared on the March edition of the magazine wearing little more than a leather vest and a jock strap to be portrayed in the "gayest" light possible.

"Now, I want to do the gayest f---ing thing you’ve ever seen in your life. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a f---ing happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would," she said to the magazine.

The cover went viral with many criticizing it, although Stewart herself remained "happy with it" days later.

ACTRESS KRISTEN STEWART CALLS HIT FILM ‘TWILIGHT’ ‘SUCH A GAY MOVIE’: ‘IT’S ALL ABOUT OPPRESSION’

"The existence of a female body thrusting any type of sexuality at you that’s not designed for exclusively straight males is something people are not super comfy with, and so I’m really happy with it," she told the Hollywood Reporter.

She added, "It’s okay to take different pictures and mix them up in a way that people aren’t used to and want to go and that’s okay, too."

The actress remarked that androgynous photos like her Rolling Stone cover should no longer be seen as shocking.

"In fact, it’s pervasive, and it’s everywhere, and it’s being denied, and it’s crazy that there aren’t more pictures like that. I loved the opportunity," she said.

FASHION MAGAZINE COVER FEATURING PREGNANT TRANSGENDER MAN SPARKS OUTRAGE: 'COULD NOT SINK ANY LOWER'

On Sunday, Stewart, who came out as gay in a "Saturday Night Live" opening monologue in 2017, was promoting her new queer thriller film "Love Lies Bleeding" while attending the Berlin Film Festival. While discussing the movie, she called for gay and lesbian films like hers to reach out to mainstream audiences rather than preaching diversity.

Stewart said, "We can’t keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel, and where we sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalized voices and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The era of queer films, being so pointedly only that, is over. It’s done. Maybe they’ll happen, but I think things develop and move on. It’s just so inherent to how we’re all moving forward," she added. "It’s not making (movies) about the reasons that they’re sidelined, but peoples’ actual experiences, what they love, what their desires are, where they come from, where they want to go and, yeah, not feeling like you always have to stand on a f---ing soapbox and be everyone’s spokesperson."

Fox News' Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.