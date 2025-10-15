Brooks Nader steps out in barely-there sheer look during New York outing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brooks Nader stepped out in another head-turning look this week.

The 28-year-old model was photographed in New York City wearing a sheer black turtleneck top, tucked into a black mini skirt and worn with a black blazer over it, barely covering the adhesive silicone covers on her chest.

She accessorized the look with chunky gold earrings, a gold bracelet and sheer black tights. She opted for a more dramatic makeup look, with glossy red lipstick, a subtle smoky eye and bold lashes.

Nader was photographed alongside her sisters Sarah Jane and Grace Ann as they exited the "Sherri" talk show. Sarah Jane wore a black dress with a plunging neckline and a fuzzy burgundy coat, while Grace Ann paired gray dress pants with a black crop top.

HEIDI KLUM GOES NEARLY NUDE IN SHEER GOWN AT PARIS FASHION WEEK

The trio appeared on the talk show to promote their reality show, "Love Thy Nader," which follows their journey as sisters as they leave their home in Louisiana to pursue a career in fashion and media in New York.

Brooks' daring fashion choices have led to several wardrobe malfunctions, the most recent one taking place earlier this month during the Marquee Las Vegas grand reveal weekend at Marquee Nightclub.

Nader posed for photos at the event in a skin-tight black jumpsuit with a deep plunging neckline.

While in the process of taking a video of herself dancing inside the event, Nader's low-cut dress slipped lower, briefly exposing her chest. She was at the event with her three sisters, this time including the third sister, Mary Holland.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

In a recent interview with Maxim magazine , Nader discussed her upbringing in Baton Rouge, explaining she was raised in an "extremely Christian and extremely conservative" household, but said she always had dreams of moving to a big city.

"For the majority of our childhood, my dad was working for a non-profit, and my mom was at home with the babies," Nader said. "We didn’t have a lot of money. We really just had each other and had to be self-entertaining. I wouldn’t trade that upbringing for the world."

"I always wanted to express myself and I wanted to look sexy," she added. "I fantasized about living in LA or New York, but it seemed worlds away. I also had to toe the line because of where I’m from."

She said her parents were "totally against" her decision to drop out of school and move to New York City to pursue modeling, telling her, "This is the dumbest thing you could ever do." Despite that, Nader found an agent and launched her career.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After her agents refused to help her land a spot within the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Nader took things into her own hands and attended an open casting call. Out of 10,000 girls, Nader became one of six women chosen to be included in the magazine, and was later voted Rookie of the Year.

"You can’t wait for other people. It’s all up to you," she said. "You have to put in the work, go do it and see the vision for yourself."