'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega stuns in revealing purple gown with thigh-high slit at awards show

Jenna Ortega turned heads with her latest red carpet look at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards.

The 23-year-old "Wednesday" star posed for photos at the event in a sheer purple dress with a plunging neckline and lace detailing on the bodice. The skirt featured a thigh-high slit, and her nude underwear could be seen through the slightly darker shade of purple material.

She paired the look with a big fuzzy burgundy jacket, silver high-heeled shoes, a drop necklace and a ring on her right hand. She kept her hair and makeup simple, opting for a dark lip with her signature bleached eyebrows, and wore her hair down in a center part.

Ortega attended the awards show to honor her stylist, Enrique Melendez, who received the Future of Fashion Award. In her speech, she credited Melendez as being "one of the first people who ever made me feel seen or heard."

"Growing up in an industry like this, you learn to become the puppet and stand there and do what you're told," Ortega said in her speech, per InStyle. "He always took everything I said with the utmost importance and respect and care."

The "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" star previously spoke about her career as a child actress, telling The New York Times in August 2024 that "child acting is strange" and she could understand why her "parents felt so hesitant about it."

She went on to explain that she believes she would have been a different person had she never started acting, adding "children aren’t supposed to be working like that. They are supposed to be climbing trees and drawing and going to school."

"When I first started auditioning, we’d spend hours in these casting offices, and we met so many strange and intense personalities. It could be stage parents, it could be producers that really made me fearful of other people for a while, and I think that’s when I started to become more introverted," the "Scream" star said. "It was such a joy to be able to get back in the car at the end of the day and do my homework, because I was still going to public school at the time, and listen to my mom talk and catch up with my siblings at home."

Ortega got her big break in the Disney Channel show, "Stuck in the Middle," playing the inventive middle child in a large family, but gained international fame playing Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, "Wednesday."

The role boosted her star power, and earned her nominations at the Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards.

While not nominated at the 2025 Emmy Awards, Ortega attended as a presenter, alongside her "Wednesday" co-star, Catherine Zeta-Jones, in yet another jaw-dropping outfit. She wore a daring dress adorned with strategically placed gemstones and pearls over her torso, which she paired with a black skirt with a thigh-high slit.

She posted photos from the award show on her Instagram and fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

