©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Susan Boyle, 'Britain's Got Talent' star, reveals she suffered stroke: ‘I fought like crazy’ to recover

Her 'Britain's Got Talent' audition in 2009, singing 'I Dreamed a Dream' from 'Les Misérables,' wowed judges

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Nearly 15 years after Susan Boyle first performed "I Dreamed a Dream" on the "Britain's Got Talent" stage, the Scottish singer returned and revealed her past health struggles.

The 62-year-old was joined by the West End cast of "Les Misérables" and performed the song she is known for, while also revealing she had recently suffered and was recovering from a stroke.

Acknowledging that her return to the competition show "feels great," Boyle announced the significance of the homecoming. 

"It's extra special for me, actually. Because last April there, I suffered a major stroke," she told the audience.

Susan Boyle in an off-shoulder gown sings into the microphone in Las Vegas

Susan Boyle, known for her time as a contestant on "Britain's Got Talent," revealed she recently suffered from a stroke. (David Becker)

"And I fought like crazy to get back on stage," she continued. "And I have done it." 

The audience erupted into cheers upon hearing the good news.

Susan Boyle in a sparkly short-sleeve dress sings on stage during "America's Got Talent"

Although she did not win her season of "Britain's Got Talent," Susan Boyle achieved international success after appearing on the competition show. (Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

Simon Cowell, creator of "BGT" and its American spinoff "America's Got Talent," praised Boyle.

"Unbelievable," Cowell, 63, said of her return. "Susan, we owe you so much," admitting he knew she was previously ill.

"But if anyone was gonna come back, you were gonna come back because we wouldn't be the same without you. You are amazing," he added.

A little boy watches on his computer Susan Boyle who sings out on "Britain's Got Talent"

Susan Boyle was seen on television and computer screens everywhere after going viral on "Britain's Got Talent." (Jeff J Mitchell)

Boyle also addressed the special moment in an Instagram post

"This evening was even more special for me as in April of 2022 I had a stroke," she wrote. "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again & tonight my hard work & perseverance paid off, singing the song that started it all, 'I Dreamed A Dream.'"

Susan Boyle poses with cast of "Les Misérables"

Susan Boyle was joined on "Britain's Got Talent" by the West End cast of "Les Misérables." (Susan Boyle Instagram)

Boyle's original audition on the competition show in 2009 immediately went viral, making her an overnight sensation.

Although she did not win her season of the show, Boyle went on to see massive success.

Her first studio album, "I Dreamed a Dream," is the best-selling debut album of all time in the United Kingdom. The album has sold over 10 million copies, making it one of the best albums of this century.

She did appear on "America's Got Talent: The Champions" in 2019, making it to the finals. She ultimately did not place in the top 5.

