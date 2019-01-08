Susan Boyle stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges in triumphant return to stage

Susan Boyle, who stunned audience members and judges nearly a decade ago during her audition on “Britain’s Got Talent,” made a triumphant return to the stage Monday on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”

Boyle, 57, first appeared on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2009 and won over audiences with her rendition of “I Dreamed a Dream.” She didn’t win the competition but she finished second.

Boyle said she decided to return to the show for a second chance and how she would “love to win” this time.

When she came onto the stage, all of the judges, especially Simon Cowell, looked astonished.

“Susan, I’m genuinely beyond thrilled that you’re here tonight,” Cowell told Boyle.

The singer chose to perform The Rolling Stones’ song “Wild Horses.” After her performance, Mel B of the Spice Girls told Boyle it was “an honor and pleasure” to hear her sing before slamming on the golden buzzer. Gold confetti fell from the ceiling on an emotional Boyle. Cowell ran up to the stage to give Boyle a big hug.

Boyle said she was humbled by the reaction of the audience and judges. The performance was somewhat of a comeback for Boyle. She released her last album, “A Wonderful World,” in 2016. Since her appearance on the reality show in 2009, Boyle went on to sell more than 20 million records and earn two Grammy nominations, the BBC reported.

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” airs Monday on NBC and brings together past contestants who were fan favorites.