Susan Boyle opens up about having another loss on 'America's Got Talent: Champions'

Susan Boyle once again took to the “Got Talent” stage, and once again went home empty handed. However, there are no hard feelings from the star, who says she’s just grateful to have been a part of something so big for 10 years.

Boyle, 57, was invited back to the stage by way of “America’s Got Talent: Champions” which asked previous fan favorites to compete against each other. Boyle rose to fame in 2009 when she gave a stunning performance of “I Dream a Dream” on “Britain’s Got Talent.” She lost her return to the competition to 27-year-old magician Shin Lim, but claims she's honored to lose to such a talent, and never truly expected to win this time around anyway.

“Of course, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed, but also deep down I didn’t think I would win. Secretly you hold out hope that you just might because that’s what drives you to do your best in a competition,” she told People. “I’ve never really considered myself a champion, I’m just me, Susan Boyle

Boyle noted that even she recognizes Lim’s talent and therefore wasn’t as upset as she was the first time she lost the competition.

“Until being on Champions, I wasn’t aware of who he was, but wow! What a guy! The talent he has and sleight of hand, it takes your breath away,” she said of Lim. “He absolutely deserved to win and he absolutely deserves to have a hugely successful career with his own shows in Vegas. Honestly, when I was secretly watching in the auditorium I couldn’t believe how good he was and so young, he’s got a great career ahead of him.”

Despite not taking home the big win, Boyle was a standout performer on “America’s Got Talent: Champions.” She earned herself a Golden Buzzer from Spice Girls star Mel B after her rendition of “Wild Horses.” For her final performance, she reprised her fame-making song “I Dream a Dream,” noting to people that she felt it was a nice way to bring her decade-long career full circle.

Still, fans should be on the lookout for her next music venture, an album appropriately titled “TEN.”