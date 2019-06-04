Susan Boyle explains why she was relieved to be diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome

“Britain’s Got Talent” singing sensation Susan Boyle is opening up about her Asperger’s Syndrome revealing that the diagnosis actually helped her deal with her sudden fame.

The 58-year-old took the stage roughly 10 years ago and quickly became a viral sensation with her rendition of “I Dream a Dream.” From there, it was an instant rocket-ride to fame, which the singer recently revealed almost pushed her out of the limelight entirely.

"I was all set to quit the show," Boyle said on a recent episode of “A Current Affair” with Tracy Grimshaw (via Nine). "You've got a lot of pressure and a lot of different things going at once. It is difficult."

Boyle was instantly traveling the world, making money and being recognized all over. She thought she was simply unable to cope due to a brain deficiency but was pleased when a doctor diagnosed her with Asperger’s Syndrome in 2012.

“That was just a relief for me, though, because for years I thought I had something a bit more serious, you know? So that took it off my shoulders a bit," she said, revealing that she thought she had some kind of serious brain damage prior.

“[With] Asperger's you just have to make people aware that sometimes you have to go at a certain pace, don't be too bombarded with things. At the very beginning I was too bombarded," she explained to Grimshaw.

She continued: “It's nothing to be ashamed of. Everybody has something. I mean, a flaw, if you like. But you shouldn't be ashamed of it. It's something that you bring out in the open in the hope that you help other people. I like to feel I'm the voice for people who have been the underdog, and I wanted to try and prove myself."

Thanks to a proper medical diagnosis, Boyle is not only coping with fame but returning to the spotlight with the release of her album “TEN” and an upcoming tour.