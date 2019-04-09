Supermodel Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend, unveils her bikini-ready body on Instagram

Now that’s one hot mama.

Supermodel Irina Shayk showed off her summer-ready bod on Instagram Tuesday by rocking one of couture designer Riccardo Tisci’s patterned string bikinis for Burberry that’s not out on the market quite yet.

IRINA SHAYK REVEALS WHY SHE DOESN'T TALK ABOUT BRADLEY COOPER

The 33-year-old completed the sizzling look with gold hoop earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle.

While the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Victoria’s Secret pinup frequently posts photos of herself for her 11.8 million followers, she and boyfriend Bradley Cooper are notoriously private about their relationship.

The couple first started dating in 2015 and welcomed a daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper in March 2017. According to People magazine, the pair were last spotted together in March while enjoying a lunch date in New York City.

Back in February, Shayk opened up to Glamour magazine UK about why she has chosen to stay quiet about her relationship with the 44-year-old actor.

IRINA SHAYK GUSHES ABOUT MOTHERHOOD

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly,” the Russian model explained. “I admire that and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

But one thing that Shayk’s not shy about is showing off her fit figure and sexy side.

“In this modern world, in the 21st century, I really believe that if you have a baby, it doesn’t mean that you have to wear a longer dress,” said Shayk about changing her style post-baby. “One of my friends said, ‘Oh, you just posted a sexy picture. You’re a mom now!’ And I just said, ‘So what!’”

“I think it’s really about who you are, who you wanna be and I really feel you just have to stick to your thing,” she continued. “I don’t believe anyone should have to change just because you’re a mother! No, I’m still me!”

BRADLEY COOPER AND IRINA SHAYK MADE RARE APPEARANCE TOGETHER

The one thing Shayk isn’t afraid to discuss is her frustration with the “size zero obsession” in the modeling industry.

“I love to eat, and I don’t believe in diets,” she explained. “I’m lucky with my genes. I never had a problem getting too skinny or too big. I never fit [into a] size zero and when people try to squeeze me into sample size, I have said, ‘I’m sorry guys, I have my assets — like, I cannot be in this!’ I think that the designers who I work with really celebrate and appreciate a woman’s body. I have a curvy body and people want to use me in their shows, and for their brands, knowing I’m not a skinny girl.”

“I have had agencies who have told me I have to lose weight,” Shayk continued. “But I just stick to myself, my personality and my decisions — I’m a human being as well as a model. I love to eat, I love to enjoy my life and when I’m off duty, I’m not wearing high heels or makeup and trying to fit into a size zero dress. I’m just a regular person. I think it’s really important to carry that through your work and personal life. You have to think about who YOU really are and what you want.”

Cooper stirred headlines during Oscar night this year for his memorable performance alongside his co-star Lady Gaga from “A Star is Born.” While Cooper and Gaga, 33, received praise from fans and celebrities, some argued the chemistry between the two came off a little too hot and heavy.

While some speculated that Shayk would be miffed, she was seen giving Gaga a hug during the show.