Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Supermodel Bella Hadid shares treacherous Lyme disease battle in new pictures: 'Invisible suffering'

Lyme disease has affected Hadid, her mother Yolanda, and brother Anwar

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Separating fact from fiction about Lyme disease Video

Separating fact from fiction about Lyme disease

Dr. Amesh Adalja breaks down all the signs and symptoms of Lyme disease.

Bella Hadid's recent absence from the modeling world has been noticeable in recent months, with the supermodel not gracing runways or being spotted in public.

Transparent in her ongoing fight against Lyme disease, the 26-year-old shared a series of photos to Instagram documenting her arduous battle with the illness that she says has left her with "invisible suffering."

Along with pictures of her medical papers detailing Hadid's illnesses are pictures of the American-born model receiving treatment, often hooked up to tubes.

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever," she began.

BELLA HADID SPEAKS OUT ABOUT THE PERILS OF PLASTIC SURGERY IN TEENAGERS

Bella Hadid on the red carpet in a gold plunging dress with two pictures on opposite sides, showing her hooked up to wires covering her bare chest and sitting in a medical chair with a bandage around her arm

Bella Hadid shared a poignant message to Instagram about her ongoing battle with Lyme disease and how she is looking forward to returning to her life now that she feels healthy. (Bella Hadid Instagram/Gotham/Getty Images)

"One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry. and 2: I wouldn’t change anything for the world. If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again," she continued.

Yolanda Hadid in a dark teal blouse smiles next to daughter Bella Hadid in an up-do and black dress with a diamond necklace

Bella Hadid and her mother Yolanda, as well as her younger brother Anwar, all suffer from Lyme disease. (Venturelli/Getty Images for Bvlgari)

Writing that her struggles have molded her into who she is today, Hadid continued, "The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling – it will get better. I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up. I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life, this 100+ days of treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I’m able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup, and being able to truly be myself."

Lyme disease is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "an illness caused by borrelia bacteria," which people typically get "from the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria."

Bella Hadid shows her arm with an IV hooked up to it and bandage split Bella Hadid sits on the side of the road with her dog and a bandage on her arm

Bella Hadid was supported by her dog in her recent battle with Lyme disease. (Bella Hadid Instagram)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"For the first time ever I tried to pick the most positive pictures I could because as painful as this experience was, the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain," she wrote of this latest battle. 

"Thank you for the patience of the incredible company’s that I work for, my supporters and the people who continued to check in. My agents Jill and Joseph for protecting me. I love and appreciate you more than I can ever express," she added, also thanking her medical team.

  • Hadid message
    Image 1 of 3

    Bella Hadid wrote about her recovery from Lyme disease to Instagram. (Bella Hadid Instagram)

  • A screenshot of the Instagram caption of Bella Hadid's instagram post showing pictures of her battling Lyme disease
    Image 2 of 3

    Bella Hadid says she wouldn't change a thing about her illness. (Bella Hadid Instagram)

  • Hadid Lyme disease struggle
    Image 3 of 3

    Bella Hadid told her followers she would be back when she was ready. (Bella Hadid Instagram)

"I’ll be back when I’m ready," she told her followers. "I miss you all so much I love you all so much." 

Hadid also made a separate post thanking her beloved dog for standing beside her throughout her recovery.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Bella Hadid in a white dress with a strand of hair in her right eye on the Cannes red carpet

Bella Hadid has been the face of several brands, most recently for beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the most recognizable faces in the industry, Hadid has walked for most major fashion houses, including Chanel, Fendi, Versace, Givenchy and more. She is currently the face of Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending