Bella Hadid asks fans to vote while sporting tiny bikini

Bella Hadid sported a tiny bikini on Instagram as she called on fans to vote in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Hadid, 24, wore an orange and pink tie-dye swimsuit as she hung out poolside.

In some of the pictures the supermodel posted, she was lounging on a hot dog float.

“Morning🥺I hope you have the best day ... don’t forget to vote... it’s time 📣,” the 24-year-old captioned the photo on Tuesday.

Hadid has been doing her share throughout the year of encouraging fans to vote.

Last week she shared a lengthy post encouraging voter participation amid President Trump’s efforts to confirm federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court.

“This election will be such a pivotal moment, not only for the presidential spot, but for every single branch of the government... they are all connected and you know about the domino effecttttt,” Hadid wrote.

She continued: “Each ‘small’ portion of what we vote for ultimately contributes to much larger decisions and outcomes.”

Hadid then advocated for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., to take office this November.

“So....if you care about your future, your loved ones, or just anyone at all... Let’s vote Biden / Harris together... comment if you’re registered!! And if you’re not...LETS GO!!! I seriously can’t wait.💙 BIDEN💙HARRIS💙,” the supermodel ended her post.