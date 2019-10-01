Expand / Collapse search
Gigi Hadid confronts runway crasher at Chanel Paris fashion show

By Anahita Moussavian | New York Post
A crasher stormed the runway at Chanel’s spring 2020 presentation Tuesday morning at the Grand Palais.

Dressed in a black and white tweed outfit topped with a black hat, the spectator climbed on to the set, which was built to look like Paris rooftops, as models took their finale walk.

Show-goers and security were stunned as the crasher made her way to the end of the runway and was confronted by supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid approaches the runway crasher during the finale and escorted her off the catwalk, because few minutes before a spectator inserted herself among the lineup of models during the finale, identified as Marie Benoliele, best known as Marie S'Infiltre a youtuber, during the Chanel Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2019 in Paris.

Hadid, 24, who was posing as part of the show’s finale in front of the photo pit, appeared to speak to the crasher sternly and then, after placing a hand on her shoulder, escorted her off the runway.

WWD later identified the crasher as Marie Benoliel, 28, best known as Marie S’Infiltre, a comedian with 227,000 YouTube subscribers and 196,000 followers on Instagram. Benoliel has a one-woman show on now at the Comédie des Champs-Elysées theatre in Paris.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.