Brandi Glanville shares stripped down photo as she claims her 'looks are ruined' by mystery illness

Brandi Glanville is not holding back.

The former model turned reality star took to social media over the weekend to discuss her health problems, explaining what she's been dealing with after sharing a photo of her current appearance.

Last week, Glanville shared a video to Instagram of a Cameo that she had filmed for a fan. In the caption, she wrote, "It’s been over a year since I’ve been dealing with my health issues & haven’t been able to keep up with the videos, but I’m BACK on @cameo."

BRANDI GLANVILLE, LINDA EVANGELISTA RETURN TO SPOTLIGHT AFTER BEING ‘DISFIGURED’

Based on her appearance in the video, some of her followers suggested that her health issues may be attributed to Botox or fillers – she's been open about getting both over the years – but in a post on X, formerly Twitter, she shut down that theory.

"Guys this is an old cameo!" the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star wrote. "I used it to promote that I'm back on after a year plus hiatus. Let me share what I look like & why I had to take a pause... check next post & f---ing suck it haters."

She then shared an unfiltered photo of her face.

Hundreds of people commented on the picture, with many sending their condolences about the issues she's been facing. Many asked her what happened to cause the changes to her appearance.

NEW JERSEY ‘HOUSEWIFE’ CAROLINE MANZO SUES BRAVO AFTER CLAIMS OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT

"What happened?" she wrote Sunday. "I wish I knew I've been in &out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo."

In January, Glanville was named in a lawsuit filed by fellow "Real Housewives" star Caroline Manzo, who has appeared on the New Jersey series of the show. Manzo accused Glanville of sexual assault, though she didn't name her as a defendant – instead, Manzo sued Bravo, alleging the network hired Glanville despite knowledge of questionable behavior on her part.

Glanville and Manzo filmed a season of "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" in Morocco together, along with other women from the show, nearly two years ago, which was where the alleged assault took place. The season has never aired, but as Glanville shared Sunday, her behavior on that trip was no worse than anything else she did on the show.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"This is 100 times worse than anything that happened in Morocco," she wrote with a clip of footage of her giving another cast member a lap dance, "and my life has been ruined for no reason I've spent all of my money on Dr.!My health is ruined. My looks are ruined AND I was rehired because of this behavior for The Morocco girls trip."

In addition to being named in Manzo's suit against Bravo, Glanville has been discussing taking legal action of her own against the network. She accused "Real Housewives" host and executive producer Andy Cohen of sexual harassment and claimed she was going to sue Bravo, writing on X in July, "This stress has ruined my health.I have uncontrollable stress induced angio-edema I havent worked for a year &half." Then, in October, she claimed her lawyers "dumped me."

A Bravo spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year that the network did an "outside investigation" into the allegations and found Glanville's claims to be "unsubstantiated." For his part, Cohen has said the comments made to Glanville were made "in jest," but that "it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

About her health, Glanville told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that her problems began last August.

"I've had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk," she explained then. "My ability to taste food, my face basically would swell up, like I would have anaphylactic shock, go into anaphylactic shock constantly and I saw 7 doctors and their answer to it was stress-induced angioedema."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glanville did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment, though she has repeatedly denied Manzo's allegations against her.