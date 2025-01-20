Michael Rapaport slams TikTok as 'dirty' and 'biased' platform

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport slammed TikTok as a "dirty" and "biased" platform as the video app went dark for U.S. users over the weekend.

Rapaport's video was posted before the app shut off due to its ties to the Chinese Communist government via parent company ByteDance. Congress passed a law last year that forced TikTok to be sold to an American company or be banned in the U.S. with a deadline of Jan. 19.

"You did it yourself, TikTok, TikTok-ers," Rapaport said as he launched into his rant. "You can say what you want about Elon Musk. You can say what you want about Zuckerberg. At least we have a face. At least we have people to complain to. We can tweet at them. We can DM them. We could put our face on wax and scream and yell at them."

MICHAEL RAPAPORT GOES BALLISTIC ON GAVIN NEWSOM OVER LA FIRES: ‘TRUMP-PROOFING CALIFORNIA? TRY FIRE-PROOFING’

"We don't know who the f--- has been running this platform," he added. "This platform is dirty. This platform is biased. It's d--- near soft p--- on here. I've seen some crazy s--- on TikTok. You did it to yourself."

However, TikTok service was reinstated for U.S. users on Sunday after going dark for roughly 12 hours.

Before TikTok quit working, a message shared on the app stated that President Trump had indicated he would work with the Chinese-owned company for a "solution" to the national security issue. In his rant, Rapaport pointed out that it's unclear who exactly is the face behind the video app.

"Say what you want about Facebook, Instagram, X, WhatsApp, Snapchat," Rapaport continued. "At least we know who's running the joint. We don't know what the f--- and who the f--- is doing what at TikTok and the vile antisemitic, anti-Jewish, anti-Israel soft p--- … bye, bye TikTok."

Rapaport is an avid TikTok user, with his account boasting 4.5 million followers.

The "True Romance" star recently went viral after posting a rant about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the Los Angeles fires.

Rapaport slammed "Gavin with the good hair Newsom" for talking about "Trump-proofing" California when he should have been focused on "fire-proofing" the state.

"You’re talking about Trump this, Trump that. He’s not even president," the 54-year-old said in a video he posted to Instagram on Jan. 14 about the Southern California fires , which destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

"Get the f--- out of here!" he said of Newsom. "'We’ll do better next time. We need to learn from our mistakes,'" he mocked.

"You’re not running for sixth-grade class president," he added. "Them days are over."

"What a good old boy you turned out to be, you little bulls--- artist," Rapaport said.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.