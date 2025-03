Comedian and Oscars red carpet reporter Hannah Berner offended social media users this weekend with a comment she made to rapper Megan Thee Stallion while interviewing her at an Oscars after-party.

While doing red carpet reporting for Vanity Fair, Berner gushed over the star’s music, stating that it makes her feel like fighting. However, the line was deemed offensive by a variety of TikTok users.

"Very micro aggressive. Megs music isn’t about fighting and the fangirling is a spectacle. Please hire real interviewers that know how to talk to black women as PEOPLE and not characters," one of the top comments on Vanity Fair’s TikTok post on the interview stated.

AMERICAN CENSORED BY UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, ACCUSED OF USING ‘DISRESPECTFUL LANGUAGE’

Berner conducted the interview alongside her "Giggly Squad" podcast co-host, Paige DeSorbo, on Sunday. The former reality TV stars — both have been featured in Bravo's ‘Summer House’ — marveled over the pop star’s look, confidence, and her music.

"No, your music has literally like, made me want – when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music," the red-carpet host said.

The artist, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, attempted to steer away from the fighting talk, replying, "'Cause you want to throw that fighting s--- out the window, and you want to get cute and be a bad b----."

Berner doubled down, continuing her discussion about the fighting mood the artist's music puts her in. "When people are talking s---, I go, ‘Turn on Megan Stallion!’"

Referencing the lyrics to her hit song, "Body," the artist replied, "Body-ody-ody. I look so beautiful, I look so great."

The host moved on, asking the rapper how she remains resilient and "inspiring" to people considering the adversity she has faced in her past.

Rapper Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot while they left a Hollywood party in 2020. Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison for the attack.

MEGAN THEE STALLION DETAILS HER SHOOTING IN TEARFUL VIDEO

As the red carpet interview continued, DeSorbo commented on how animated her co-host was, telling the rapper, "I’ve never seen her this passionate."

The conversation remained amicable among all three; however, the Vanity Fair TikTok’s comment section revealed that many online users were offended on the rapper’s behalf.

The top commenter pulled no punches regarding Berner, stating, "Please stop forcing Hannah Berner on us."

Another posted, "The racism is LOUD!"

A user named "Skyra" described the co-hosts as "talking over her, unable to keep their composure, calling her violent when she never raps about violence (& is actually a victim of violence), hmmmm."

Another declared, "These micro aggressions are MACRO. Who is this little girl?"

One other commentator mentioned her perception of how the rapper handled the "fight" comment, stating, "I like the check by Meg. She’s like no you’re not gonna put that angry black woman stereotype on me."

Disgruntled users also commented on another Vanity Fair TikTok promoting the hip-hop star. Despite Berner not being involved with the post in any way, TikTokers brought it up in the comments section.

User "de.monica.100" commented, "Megan deserves a public apology from white lady and her macro aggressions."

Another – Kay Gee – asked, "Will you be taking accountability for the journalist that you hired who was micro aggressive and uneducated to interview her?"

"VANITY FAIR DO BETTER!!!! issue an apology at the very least," one other commented.

Reps for Berner and Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Vanity Fair, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.