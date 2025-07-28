Anthony Anderson addresses resurfaced interview where he told teenage Lindsay Lohan he likes them 'young'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anthony Anderson has addressed his viral clip telling a teenage Lindsay Lohan that he likes them "young" in 2003.

Over 20 years ago, Anderson filled in for Sharon Osbourne on "The Sharon Osbourne Show" when he interviewed Lohan, who was 17 at the time.

"This interview was clearly intended as comedy. He regrets if the humor was in poor taste and maintains the utmost respect for Lindsay," a spokesperson for Anderson told Entertainment Weekly.

"Any implication to the contrary is both inaccurate and potentially defamatory."

In a clip of the interview that has resurfaced online, Anderson asked Lohan about her home life, and she informed him that she had recently moved in with Disney Channel star Raven-Symone.

"Both of you are beautiful women. Both of you are young and have your own individual styles," Anderson said, before asking how they would compromise on decorating the home.

He then asked Lohan, "What gentlemen will be at the new pad with you and Raven-Symoné?"

"No one. I don't have a boyfriend," Lohan said. Anderson replied, "She's single, but looking!"

Lohan quickly clarified, "I'm illegal, for people that are old."

"Some men like them young. We ain't gonna mention no names, but I'm one of them," Anderson responded, which garnered a laugh from the crowd.

Later on in the interview, Anderson makes a play on Lohan's movie, "Freaky Friday," which was released on DVD the same day as the interview.

"Right now, we're about to get our freak on," Anderson said before scooting closer to Lohan on the couch and the interview cut to a commercial. Lohan put her hands over her mouth in the resurfaced clip.

The interview resurfaced as Lohan is gearing up for the premiere of the sequel, "Freakier Friday," which debuts in theaters on Aug. 8.