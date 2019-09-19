Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Couples
Published

Steven Tyler, 71, packs on the PDA with girlfriend Aimee Preston, 32, on red carpet

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 19Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for Sept. 19

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines for Sept. 19 are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Steven Tyler and girlfriend Aimee Preston aren't shy about hiding their love for one another.

On Wednesday, the couple stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of "Ad Astra" to support the Aerosmith frontman's daughter, Liv Tyler, who appears in the sci-fi flick.

STEVEN TYLER OPENS JANIE'S HOUSE, A TENNESSEE FACILITY FOR ABUSED GIRLS NAMED AFTER BAND'S HIT SONG

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston share a kiss at the premiere of "Ad Astra" at The Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston share a kiss at the premiere of "Ad Astra" at The Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Dressed in a black button-down shirt and a matching blazer paired with olive-colored pants, the 71-year-old musician was spotted wrapping his arm around Preston. The 32-year-old opted for an all-black ensemble, which included a leather top with lace trim.

TANYA TUCKER SAYS SHE REJECTED ELVIS PRESLEY'S ADVANCES NUMEROUS TIMES 

The pair kept close as they posed for the cameras, and at one point, sweetly shared a kiss.

Tyler and Preston often share snapshots of each other to social media.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In February, Tyler penned an adorable sentiment to his significant other for Valentine's Day: "NO MATTER THE WEATHER...YOU AND ME TOGETHER...TO MY LADY LOVE...HAPPIEST OF VALENTINE’S...AND TO ALL OF YOU...KISSES ALL OVER."

Tyler and Preston made their official debut at a 2016 Oscar viewing party, according to People magazine. The outlet reported that Preston previously worked as Tyler's personal assistant.