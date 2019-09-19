Steven Tyler, 71, packs on the PDA with girlfriend Aimee Preston, 32, on red carpet

Steven Tyler and girlfriend Aimee Preston aren't shy about hiding their love for one another.

On Wednesday, the couple stepped out for the Los Angeles premiere of "Ad Astra" to support the Aerosmith frontman's daughter, Liv Tyler, who appears in the sci-fi flick.

Dressed in a black button-down shirt and a matching blazer paired with olive-colored pants, the 71-year-old musician was spotted wrapping his arm around Preston. The 32-year-old opted for an all-black ensemble, which included a leather top with lace trim.

The pair kept close as they posed for the cameras, and at one point, sweetly shared a kiss.

Tyler and Preston often share snapshots of each other to social media.

In February, Tyler penned an adorable sentiment to his significant other for Valentine's Day: "NO MATTER THE WEATHER...YOU AND ME TOGETHER...TO MY LADY LOVE...HAPPIEST OF VALENTINE’S...AND TO ALL OF YOU...KISSES ALL OVER."

Tyler and Preston made their official debut at a 2016 Oscar viewing party, according to People magazine. The outlet reported that Preston previously worked as Tyler's personal assistant.