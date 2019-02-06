Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News
Published

Steven Tyler opens Janie’s House, a Tennessee facility for abused girls named after band's hit song

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Aerosmith frontman Steve Tyler opened Janie’s House in the Memphis, Tenn., area on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, for girls who have suffered abuse or neglect.

Aerosmith frontman Steve Tyler opened Janie’s House in the Memphis, Tenn., area on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, for girls who have suffered abuse or neglect. (Getty Images)

Aerosmith frontman Steve Tyler opened a facility in Memphis on Monday for girls who have suffered abuse or neglect.

The facility is called Janie's House, and is running out of a Youth Villages location in Bartlett, and was named after the band’s hit song “Janie’s Got a Gun,” the Memphis Commercial Appeal reported. The residence can house about 14 girls and will provide therapy for the victims.

Tyler spoke about the song, which is about a girl who was abused by her father who had addiction problems.

STEVEN TYLER SENDS TRUMP CEASE-AND-DESIST LETTER OVER PLAYING AEROSMITH SONGS AT RALLIES

"As you can only imagine, being in a band with guys for 50 years, you can have problems," Tyler said. "And rather than quit, I decided to go to this treatment center for co-dependency."

The “Sweet Emotion” singer’s management contacted Youth Villages, a program that “provides help for children and young people across the United States who face a wide range of emotional, mental and behavioral problems,” according to its website.

Tyler donated some $500,000 to Youth Villages and designed the artwork at the home.

This is the second Janie’s House. The other residence is located in Atlanta, CBS News reported. A similarly named Janie’s Fund has helped raise about $4 million for the homes.

AEROSMITH TO START LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY IN APRIL 2019

"This does my heart and my soul good. This is real," Tyler said at the ceremony.  A girl who lives at the home said she was “grateful” to the singer for his help.

"I'm gonna bring this Janie's Fund with me wherever I go. It's like a dream come true," Tyler said.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. 