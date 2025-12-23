Steven Spielberg once blacklisted Ben Affleck from major film project during Gwyneth Paltrow relationship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Steven Spielberg reportedly once had a grudge against Ben Affleck — who was dating the famed director's goddaughter, Gwyneth Paltrow, at the time.

During an appearance on Stephen Baldwin's "One Bad Movie" podcast, director Mike Binder opened up about the time Spielberg opted out of working on a film due to Affleck's involvement.

At the time, Binder was developing the 2006 film "Man About Town," and Affleck had signed on to star in the movie.

"No. Can’t do it with him," Spielberg reportedly told Binder. "We just bombed with a movie with him, he’s got that whole J. Lo (Jennifer Lopez) thing going on now, and I have other problems with him."

Spielberg reportedly detailed a time in which Affleck threw the director's son in the pool.

"My son was a little boy, he was playing in the pool, and he got out of the pool, and Ben came in fully dressed, and my son pushed Ben into the pool," the "Jurassic Park" director reportedly told Binder.

"And Ben got really mad at him, and he came out of the pool and picked him up and threw him back into the pool, and made my son cry," Spielberg added.

"I just don’t like to work with him," Spielberg reportedly explained. "Plus, his last two movies bombed. Find somebody else. Anyone but him. He’s cold as hell."

When Binder told Affleck that Spielberg was out and the project was put on hold, the actor suspected the reason.

"Ben calls me up, he says, ‘Did Steven Spielberg tell you I threw his kid in the water? Is that what happened? Is that why I’m not on your movie?’" Binder told Baldwin during the podcast.

"I said, ‘No, he didn’t say —’ ‘Yes he did! He told you I threw his kid in the water. That’s why I’m not on the movie,'" he recalled.

Representatives for Affleck and Spielberg did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Affleck and Paltrow dated on and off between 1997 and 2000 before eventually going their separate ways.

In 2018, during Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show , Paltrow was asked if she was ever in love with Affleck.

"How did you know not to marry him? You were never in love with him," Stern inquired.

"It’s interesting, I think there’s certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right? Like, you’re trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way," she explained. "I’m not sure exactly what I was trying to heal in that instance, but it was ...he was, ya know, it was specific."