Gwyneth Paltrow thought Brad Pitt wasn't 'sophisticated enough' for her Hollywood tastes: book

Gwyneth Paltrow believed she was "smarter, better educated, more sophisticated" than Brad Pitt, according to a new biography.

In an excerpt of "Gwyneth: The Biography," which was obtained by People, author Amy Odell detailed the early stages of the former couple's relationship and wrote about Paltrow's alleged concerns about Pitt.

The pair met in 1993 during an audition for "Legends of the Fall." Paltrow didn't land the role, but later Pitt suggested her for the role opposite of him in the movie "Se7en." At the time, Paltrow was also offered a role in "Feeling Minnesota," which starred Keanu Reeves.

"She consulted with a friend, who said, ‘Well, who do you want to date, Brad Pitt or Keanu Reeves?’ Gwyneth chose ‘Se7en’ and Pitt, and Cameron Diaz took the ‘Feeling Minnesota’ part," Odell wrote.

Paltrow and Pitt dated for two years before they got engaged in 1996.

"Her dad [Bruce Paltrow] loved Brad. Her friends loved Brad. They thought he was the nicest guy," Odell wrote.

According to the author, Paltrow had doubts about her relationship with Pitt early on.

"Gwyneth expressed doubts to a crew member [while making the 1996 film ‘Emma’] that Pitt was right for her, and admitted she had a crush on Hugh Grant," Odell wrote.

She continued, "He was brought up very religious, in Missouri. It's just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to Spence, I think she thought he wasn't sophisticated enough for her. She thought she was smarter, better educated, more sophisticated."

The book also references an interview Paltrow previously gave on her relationship with Pitt.

"Brad and I have very different upbringings. So when we go to restaurants and order caviar, I have to say to Brad ‘This is beluga and this is osetra,'" Paltrow said, per People.

Pitt and Paltrow eventually called it quits in 1997.

Representatives for Pitt and Paltrow did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.