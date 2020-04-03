Steven Spielberg feeds doctors, nurses on 'frontlines' battling coronavirus pandemic: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Steven Spielberg is extending a helping hand to the health care professionals who are relentlessly combatting the mounting coronavirus cases around Los Angeles.

The three-time Academy award winner, 73, through his production company, Amblin Entertainment, sent over quite the spread of food to doctors and nurses at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., according to TMZ.

The “Catch Me If You Can” director’s company, which is based in nearby Universal City, came through in a huge way for the hospital when it treated workers to Indian food for lunch and doubled back with barbeque for dinner the following day.

OPRAH WINFREY ANNOUNCES $10M DONATION HELP AMERICANS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Included in the spread was a thank you card identifying the staff as “frontline ER heroes” and in a picture taken of the staff on Friday, they reciprocated the wishes by holding up individual handwritten signs that read; “Thank you from PSJMC staff,” along with another sign with the hashtag “#ComfortFood2020.”

Spielberg is one of many celebrities who have stepped up big in the time of need for so many.

CELEBS PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

On Thursday, Oprah Winfrey announced a $1 million donation to America’s Food Fund, a foundation helmed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple and the Ford Foundation that was created to ensure every American has access to food.

The fund launched with $12 million, according to Variety. It is being hosted by GoFundMe. The World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit founded by renowned chef José Andrés, is also involved.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A rep for Spielberg did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.