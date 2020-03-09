Steven Spielberg's daughter says she's one week sober following domestic violence arrest

Steven Spielberg’s daughter Mikaela revealed on her private Instagram that she’s one week sober following her arrest on charges of domestic violence.

The 23-year-old took to her private Instagram account to announce to her more than 76,000 followers that she’s been committed to cleaning up her act and “just celebrated a week sober.”

“Navigating my own fears like a pro who somehow still knows nothing,” she captioned an image on her private account (via Page Six).

“Send me good loving energy y’all and I can try to put that into the world,” Mikaela continued. “I’ll still be a flirty odd duck at the end of the day.”

She concluded: “I’m really trying to improve my connection to my body and manifest personal safety and genuine caution as it relates to me.”

The post reportedly ended with several hashtags including #alcoholismawareness and #soberentertainer. The outlet notes that she appears to have deleted all of the other posts on her account prior to the one about her sobriety.

Mikaela, who recently revealed her career as an adult film actress, was released on $1,000 bond after spending 12 hours in custody in Nashville, Tenn. on Saturday following an alleged altercation with her fiancé, 47-year-old professional darts thrower Chuck Pankow, court records obtained by FOX 17 revealed. She was hit with a charge for misdemeanor domestic violence and handed a court date for Monday, March 9.

Despite the arrest, she previously told The Sun that the situation was nothing more than a miscommunication with officers on the scene and that she shouldn’t have been arrested in the first place.

“I am personally very heartbroken and I feel betrayed because I called for medical assistance,” she told the outlet in a statement. Per The Sun, Mikaela added that she believes officers were just following procedure.

Pankow told Fox News at the time of Spielberg’s arrest that it was just that: a “misunderstanding.”

Though he didn’t delve into details, he doubled down, adding, "No one is hurt.”

He echoed the sentiment to The Sun, adding, “We are both fine. … She’s home now.”

According to an affidavit obtained by FOX 17 in Nashville, the alleged incident happened at 4 a.m. after the couple returned home from a night on the town when Spielberg allegedly began hurling objects at Penkow after he made a “rude comment.” He allegedly sustained cuts to his hand and a swollen wrist.

The arrest report maintained that Spielberg was determined to be the aggressor after she allegedly gave conflicting accounts of what went down and despite Penkow’s desire not to press charges against Spielberg, she was still taken into custody by police.

Mikaela is the adopted daughter of the acclaimed film director and actress Kate Capshaw.