Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela arrested for domestic violence, fiance says 'no one is hurt'

Steven Spielberg's daughter has been arrested for domestic violence, just one week after announcing her start in the adult entertainment industry, Fox News can confirm.

23-year-old Mikaela Spielberg was arrested early Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m. in Nashville, Tenn., her fiance Chuck Pankow confirmed to Fox News on Saturday.

"It is true," Pankow told Fox News in a statement, adding that the incident was "a misunderstanding."

The fiance, 47, did not disclose where the incident occurred or who was involved but confirmed the director's daughter is ok.

"No one is hurt," Pankow said.

An official at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News that Mikaela was arrested for the charge of domestic assault, a misdemeanor.

Following her arrest, Mikaela was taken to the Hill Detention Center, where an individual posted a $1,000 bond on her behalf, an official told Fox.

The "Schindler's List" director's daughter was placed on a "12 hour hold" due to the domestic violence arrest and was therefore unable to be released at the time her bond was poste.d

Mikaela's alleged arrest comes a little over one week after she revealed her aspirations to become a sex worker to The Sun. She described herself as a "sexual creature" who has already begun filming "solo" adult entertainment videos.

She claimed to have already filed an application to become a sex worker in Tennessee.

Along with her bombshell interview, Mikaela said she received a stamp of approval from her famous director dad and mom, Kate Capshaw. The parents, who adopted Mikaela as a baby, were "intrigued" by her revelation and "not upset" about it, Mikaela told the outlet.

However, contradicting reports stated that Spielberg was "concerned" over his daughter's alleged new career path.

Representatives for the Spielbergs did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on Saturday. RadarOnline was the first to report news of the arrest.

Mikaela first announced her solo adult entertainment career on her social media accounts, declaring that her new gig is "safe" and "consensual." She said her goal is to earn enough money from the opportunity that she won't need to rely on her father's funds.

"I can't stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter – not that there's anything wrong with that – it just doesn't feel comfortable for me," Mikaela said.

Mikaela stressed that she does not feel any shame in her choices and sees her new career as a "positive, empowering choice."

She pointed out that she will not engage in sex on camera with anyone else. Mikaela added that her fiance is rallying behind her budding adult entertainment career.