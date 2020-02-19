Steven Spielberg's daughter launches adult entertainment career, says dad supports her sex worker ambitions

Steven Spielberg's daughter says she has self-produced adult entertainment videos and is an aspiring sex worker in a new tell-all interview.

Mikaela Spielberg, one of the famed director's seven children, has begun self-producing solo adult film videos at the age of 23, she told The Sun.

Spielberg's daughter, who lives in Nashville, Tenn., has already submitted an application to become a sex worker — and the self-proclaimed "sexual creature" shared in the revealing interview that her famous father is supportive of her endeavors.

According to the aspiring star, the "Schindler's List" director and his wife, Kate Capshaw, were "intrigued" when she shared the news with them of her new porn gig over the weekend. She added that the couple was "not upset" by her revelation.

The 23-year-old added that producing solo porn has made her feel satisfied after having battled years of mental health issues and alcoholism.

"I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body," Mikaela told the outlet.

She continued: "And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn't satisfying to my soul. I feel like doing this kind of work, I'm able to 'satisfy' other people, but that feels good because it's not in a way that makes me feel violated."

The 73-year-old director's daughter opened up about past abuse by "predators" during her early years by "outsiders" who had no relation to the "Jaws" filmmaker. She's also open about her borderline personality disorder.

Mikaela first announced her solo porn career on her social media accounts, declaring that her new gig is "safe" and "consensual." She said her goal is to earn enough money from the opportunity that she won't need to rely on her father's funds.

"I can't stay dependent on my parents or even the state for that matter – not that there's anything wrong with that – it just doesn't feel comfortable for me," Mikaela said.

Mikaela stressed that she does not feel any shame in her choices and sees her new career as a "positive, empowering choice."

She pointed out that she will not engage in sex on camera with anyone else. Mikaela is currently engaged to a man named Chuck Pankow, 47, who also is rallying behind her budding adult entertainment career.

For now, Mikaela says her videos have consisted of showing off her "moneymaker" breasts and hinted that she believes "fetish work" could become one of her specialties.

Her stage name was revealed to be "Sugar Star" and her videos were up on PornHub but she took them down while she awaits the approval of her Tennessee sex worker license.

The young woman added that her hope is for Spielberg and Capshaw to see her grow in her new endeavors.

"I actually think that once they see how far I've come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they're going to look at this and go, 'Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured, young lady," she told The Sun, adding that she once used to drink so much she nearly lost her life.

"When I was 21, I used to drink every day and that went on for like two years until I almost died a couple of times."

Mikaela said she is already anticipating backlash for her new career endeavor, but pointed out that she's prepared for it.

"People will be resentful about this, people will be angry because it's like almost like I'm taking a piece of their security away by being independent," she said.

Spielberg and Capshaw adopted Mikaela in 1996 and she grew up in the film industry, having spent time on the set of "Artificial Intelligence" as a young girl.

The famous director's daughter concluded that she's always shared a special bond with her dad, whether over their mutual love of sci-fi and horror, or just the fact that Spielberg and Capshaw have been incredibly self-sacrificing and supportive.

"I have amazing parents that had their struggles with me, I've had my fights and struggles with them, but it's only out of fear that people sometimes care incorrectly because they want you to be alive and safe," she said.

Reps for Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.