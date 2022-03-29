Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith shares healing message after Chris Rock slap: 'I'm here for it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a cryptic message about healing on Instagram days after her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke.

Rock quipped about Pinkett Smith's bald head while presenting an award at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday evening. The joke prompted Smith to walk on-stage and slap Rock in the face.

Smith has since apologized directly to Rock and to the Academy. Now, Pinkett Smith is focusing on healing.

"This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," the actress shared on her personal Instagram account Tuesday.

Smith slapping Rock left Oscars viewers stunned. The comedian had said he can't wait to see her in "G.I. Jane 2." Pinkett Smith has been struggling with alopecia and has spoken about the condition publicly.

Following the slap, Rock told the crowd, "Oh wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--- out of me."

"Leave my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth," Smith yelled back in response.

The incident ended with Rock saying he would not joke about Pinkett Smith again.

Representatives for Smith, Pinkett Smith and Rock have not responded to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Rock was "shaken up" after the incident before Sean "Diddy" Combs took the stage in an attempt to lighten the mood, a source told Fox News Digital.

"Puff got him [Rock] as soon as he got back to the corridor," said the source. "But then you had Serena [Williams], and they were having the best time all night — her and her husband and [sister] Venus were having a great night. They were in the green room most of the night, having a great old time. But I think everyone was just sort of just wanting to be supportive because he was shook. It was obvious."

Fox News Digital's Julius Young contributed to this report.