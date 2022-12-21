Stephen 'tWitch' Boss remembered: Allison Holker shares first post following husband's death at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's wife, Allison Holker, broke her silence on social media following the death of her husband last week.

Holker shared a selfie with the late dancer, who also worked for years as a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," she wrote.

His mother, Connie Boss Alexander, posted a photo from a FaceTime phone call and wrote, "Oh if only I could FT to heaven…"

Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. He was 40.

The manner of death was suicide, per the closed report. His place of death was listed at a "hotel/motel."

Boss Alexander previously thanked family and friends for the outpouring of support following her son's death.

"Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can," she wrote. "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond."

Sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that Stephen and Allison were developing a home renovation series based on building the Malibu Barbie Dream House, as reported by Deadline.

The couple had previously worked with HGTV on home renovation projects, including "House Party" and when he served as a guest judge on "Design Star."

Boss worked on several films after breaking into the entertainment industry in 2008 on "So You Think You Can Dance," but he became known for bringing energy to DeGeneres' talk show for eight years.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker previously said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

After Boss earned second place on "So You Think You Can Dance," he went on to appear in the "Step Up" film series with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, and also in "Magic Mike XXL," "Ghostbusters" and "Modern Family."

"We will always remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many," FOX Entertainment, 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions said in a statement. "This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. 'tWitch,' we will miss you dearly."

DeGeneres and Boss worked together for years. She officially made him one of her co-executive producers of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres wrote on Instagram. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).