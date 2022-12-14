Beloved ‘Ellen’ show DJ tWitch remembered: Viola Davis, Jana Kramer and more react to his tragic death

"So You Think You Can Dance" stars, Viola Davis and more in Hollywood are mourning the loss of the iconic professional dancer, Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

The 40-year-old's death was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker Boss. tWitch died on Dec. 13 , according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," his wife said in part.

ELLEN DEGENERES' FAMED DJ TWITCH DEAD AT 40

"He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Allison ended the statement with a message to her husband.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The couple had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary days before tWitch's death. They shared three kids together – Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

STEPHEN ‘TWITCH’ BOSS' OFFICIAL CAUSE OF DEATH REVEALED: CORONER

He began his career in 2008 after landing the runner-up spot on "So You Think You Can Dance."

"tWitch" also gained fame as the DJ on "The Ellen Show."

Television host Ellen DeGeneres shared an emotional tribute to her show DJ on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two hugging.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Leah Remini, who joined tWitch as a "So You Think You Can Dance" judge this past summer, revealed she was devastated by the sudden news and shared a series of fun-loving videos and photos of them on Instagram.

ELLEN DEGENERES ON TALK SHOW ENDING AFTER 19 SEASONS: ‘I WAS CRYING EVERY DAY’

"I am heartbroken by the news of the passing of tWitch. Although we had met many times at the Ellen Show, I got to know him better this summer when I joined the judge's table on "So You Think You Can Dance," she said in part.

"tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren't rolling. He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show. Rest easy, tWitch; you will leave a big hole in many hearts."

Jennifer Lopez worked with Boss on "World of Dance." She wrote on Twitter, "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul… Shocked and deeply saddened. My heart breaks for Twitch, his wife and children Sending you love and strength."

FOX Entertainment, 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions shared a statement with Fox News Digital about the beloved dancer's death.

"We will always remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many. This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. 'tWitch,' we will miss you dearly."

Additionally, some of his "So You Think You Can Dance" co-stars paid tribute to the professional dancer in the comments section of a dancing video tWitch and his wife both shared on Instagram just three days ago titled "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE!!!" With my lover."

"Heart shattering!!!! Allison my heart is with you!!!!!" Laura Gottlieb, an alum from the dance competition show said.

Alex Wong was on season seven of the show with tWitch and expressed his sadness in the comment section. "My heart is broken."

Hollywood actress Kerry Washington paid tribute to the beloved dancer on Twitter and wrote, "The world lost a bright light today. Twitch brought joy and love to people all over the world through music and through dance. My heart is heavy today for his family and all of those who knew and loved him."

Viola Davis also took to social media after learning the news posting, "I’m at a loss for words right now, praying for his family and loved ones."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tweeted, "Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch. Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears. So sorry Boss family. Stay strong."

Former "So You Think You Can Dance" judge Mary Murphy said she is "so deeply saddened of the news of Twitch passing. My soul is crying and aches on a cellular level. I was a proud mama bear over Twitch."

"He was hungry, eager, and willing to do the work that would lift him in spirit and means. The first time I met Twitch there was something about him. I call it twinkle eye because his eyes shined so much. His smile lit up the stage every time he stepped foot on it! We were not easy on him the first time he auditioned and told him to work hard and come back again. The same thing happened the next year he auditioned, work hard and comeback," Murphy told Fox News Digital. "That would have been the end for most people, but he persevered and came back again. He still had to fight for his life that 3rd year with his solo. What I saw next was unlike any solo I had seen before. His music was a symphony that was playing, and Twitch started to dance and show us all the instruments being use but through his body. The musicality of it was mesmerizing and a defining moment in Twitch's dance career."

"Those are the moments that I cherish the most, when a dancer seems to be one with the universe, music, and choreography. Needless to say, I was crazy over it and from that moment on Twitch started to soar. I was so proud of him because I had a very small part in his big career," she continued. "Twitch was an inspiration to millions with his work ethic and determination and showed many young children that no matter what your circumstances are you can make it if you work hard! Twitch I love you to the moon and back! I wrap his family Allison, Maddox, Zaria and Weslie with love and prayers. Dear Twitch RIP, the world will miss your shining light!"

Former "Dancing with the Stars" pro and current judge, Derek Hough, took to Instagram, writing, My heart is aching for @allisonholker and their beautiful family during this time. My mind is clinging to memories of the dear friend we have all lost. When I think of twitch I think of Wisdom, Love, Light and Laughter. He brought joy to everyone he encountered and was an inspiration to all.It’s gonna take some time to fully process this. May you rest in peace my friend. We love you."

Country star Jana Kramer additionally shared her thoughts on the beloved dancer's death on his last Instagram post, "Praying for you and your family. I am so sorry."

Paula Abdul wrote, "I’m devastated to hear the news about Stephen "tWitch" Boss’ passing. tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light & a true talent whose legacy & impact will live on in the dance community."

"Jersey Shore" stars DJ Pauly D mourned the loss of tWitch on Twitter, while Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi also commented on the famed dance couple's social media video.

"Damn this is sad news. sending prayers to Stephen "tWitch" Boss's family and friends. RIP TWITCH," the reality star shared. Snooki wrote, "God bless you and your beautiful family, I am so sorry."

After sharing one of tWitch's captivating "So You Think You Can Dance" performances on Twitter, actress Alyssa Milano captioned her post, "RIP TWITCH. Damn."

Journalist Katie Couric also shared her sentiments on Twitter, "So so sad. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' DJ and 'SYTYCD' All-Star, Dead at 40."

"Real Housewives of Miami" Larsa Pippen added she was "Praying for your family," with a red heart emoji on Holker and tWitch's latest dancing post together.

Emmy-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown shared an emotional tweet about the famed dancer.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"What is going on?! This news has broken my heart. I’ve loved him since #SYTYCD. He was always so joyful & full of life. Always. Oh, tWitch! If you are feeling despair PLEASE call 988. #PleaseStay"

Country singer Mickey Guyton paid tribute to the late dancer. "You just never truly know what anyone is going thru. Check on your loved ones. Always be good to people. Man this one hurts. #riptwitch"

A featured contributor on "The Ellen Show," Kalen Allen, spoke out about tWitch in a lengthy post on Instagram and said in part, "To my beloved friend, confidant, and brother…God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you. No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me."

Comedian Chelsea Handler additionally commented on Allison and tWitch's social media post, "Sending you all my love on and on."

Justin Timberlake posted a series of snaps on his Instagram stories, writing: "It is heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I've known @sir_twitch_alot for over 20 years through the dance community- he always lit everything and everyone up. You never know what someone is really going through. Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human being in the mirror. Check on your people. Tell them you LOVE them."

He continued, "Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest easy." He also posted a picture of tWitch and his wife doing the "Dirty Dancing" lift with the white dove emoji and a heart over it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.