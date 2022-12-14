Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ellen DeGeneres
Published

Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over tWitch's sudden death

'So You Think You Can Dance' star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died on Dec. 13

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 14 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 14

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her longtime DJ and friend tWitch following his sudden death.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss served as the DJ on "The Ellen Show" beginning in 2014. He became an executive producer in 2020 before the show came to an end in 2022.

Trending