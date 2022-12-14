Ellen DeGeneres 'heartbroken' over tWitch's sudden death

Ellen DeGeneres paid tribute to her longtime DJ and friend tWitch following his sudden death.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Stephen "tWitch" Boss served as the DJ on "The Ellen Show" beginning in 2014. He became an executive producer in 2020 before the show came to an end in 2022.