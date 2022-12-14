Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40

Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died, Fox News Digital can confirm.

The 40-year-old's death was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker Boss, and a source tells Fox News Digital his death was a suicide. tWitch died on Dec. 13 at a "hotel/motel," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

ELLEN DEGENERES ON TALK SHOW ENDING AFTER 19 SEASONS: ‘I WAS CRYING EVERY DAY’

Allison ended the statement with a message to her husband.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

tWitch began his career in 2008 after landing the runner-up spot on "So You Think You Can Dance." Following his big break, tWitch appeared in several films including the "Step Up" movie franchise and "Magic Mike XXL."

He also gained fame as the DJ on "The Ellen Show."

tWitch began DJing on the show in 2014. He stayed with DeGeneres throughout the tenure of the show – becoming an executive producer in 2020.

"The Ellen Show" aired its last episode on May 26.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

tWitch had also taken his dancing skills to TikTok and before his death had amassed almost five million followers. He routinely shared videos of his choreography with his wife Allison.

tWitch and Allison met in 2010 as they competed on the all-star season seven of "So You Think You Can Dance." The pair dated for roughly three years before tWitch proposed.

"We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ and we have been together ever since," tWitch previously told People magazine.

"There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day," Allison added. "And we never looked back."

The couple had celebrated their 9th anniversary days before tWitch's death.

tWitch and Allison share three children together – Weslie, Zaia and Maddox.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.