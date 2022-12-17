Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mother speaks out about beloved son's tragic death: 'mother loves you to eternity'

The mother of Stephen "tWitch" Boss is mourning the loss of her beloved son after his tragic death, Tuesday.

Connie Boss Alexander spoke out on her Instagram Story Thursday and paid tribute to "tWitch" with a statement.

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement," she remarked.

"Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can."

She ended her post with a heartfelt message to her late son, "Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond," and added a blue heart, in addition to a broken heart emoji.

"tWitch" died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. He was 40.

The manner of death was suicide, per the report.

His place of death was listed at a "hotel/motel" and the case status was "closed" on the report.

Boss worked on several films after breaking into the entertainment industry in 2008 on "So You Think You Can Dance," but he became known for bringing energy to Ellen DeGeneres' talk show for eight years.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison ended the statement with a message to her husband.

"Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

The couple had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary days before tWitch's death. They shared three kids together – Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

