Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' funeral planned for family; 'larger service for close friends' to be held at later date

Family members are mourning Stephen "tWitch" Boss Wednesday afternoon with a small funeral planned for the late television star.

He died by suicide Dec. 13 in Los Angeles at the age of 40.

"The services for the family are today," a source confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Boss is survived by wife Allison Holker and their three children.

"A larger service for close friends that he considered family will be held at a later date," the source added.

Boss worked on several films after breaking into the entertainment industry in 2008 on "So You Think You Can Dance," but he became known for bringing energy to Ellen DeGeneres' talk show for eight years.

In 2020, she officially made him one of her co-executive producers of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." It's unclear if Ellen or the "SYTYCD" crew is planning separate memorial services.

Representatives for Ellen DeGeneres did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," DeGeneres wrote on Instagram at the time of his death.

"He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

Holker broke her social media silence over her husband's death just before Christmas by sharing a selfie of her and Stephen.

"My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much," she wrote.

Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The manner of death was suicide, per the closed report. His place of death was listed as a "hotel/motel."

After Boss earned second place on "So You Think You Can Dance," he appeared in the "Step Up" film series with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan and in "Magic Mike XXL," "Ghostbusters" and "Modern Family."

"We will always remember Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss for the light and joy he brought into our lives and into the hearts of so many," FOX Entertainment, 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions said in a statement. "This tragic, painful loss of such a radiant, inimitable talent and beloved friend is immeasurable beyond words, and we grieve alongside his family, loved ones and fans. 'tWitch,' we will miss you dearly."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).