Ellen DeGeneres honors Stephen 'tWitch' Boss after tragic death: 'We'll never make sense of it'

Ellen DeGeneres took to social media to honor Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his tragic death.

DeGeneres uploaded a teary-eyed video on Friday urging her followers to "honor" the late DJ during the holiday season. "The past eleven days have been really tough for everyone," DeGeneres began.

"Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we'll never make sense of it," she continued. "The holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but to honor tWitch I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh, hug each other, play games and dance and sing. That's the way we honor him, is we do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing."

The comedian added: "He loved music, he loved games, so we do that. "And I know it seems hard, it seems impossible, but that's how we honor him."

DeGeneres urged her fans to spread love this holiday season and "hug each other and tell each other we love each other and let people know we're there for them and check in on people."

"So, happy holidays everybody," she said, before adding: "it's not a happy holiday, but…"

"[Boss] was pure light, as everybody in the comments said," DeGeneres continued. "If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn't know him you saw it. Let's honor him and think about him and send love to one another."

Since "tWitch's" death, DeGeneres has been taking to social media to share her favorite moments with the musician on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

On Dec. 15, DeGeneres shared a video of the moment when Boss became the show's DJ. "Whenever he's not here it's just different … he's my pal, he's my sidekick, because we have this connection," DeGeneres said in the video. "Just looking over and he makes me laugh. He really, really makes me laugh."

Her post continued: "I love you tWitch and you know that much. We tell each other that every day when we say goodbye after the show, we both say love you. He says love you much and I say 'Love you.' And so he's never going to be out of my life. He's always a part of my life."

Boss emotionally told DeGeneres, "I love you and also I love the family that we've gained here. And something I'll always remember is that you gave me a place to just be myself."

"tWitch" died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner . He was 40.

The manner of death was suicide, per the report.

Boss worked on several films after breaking into the entertainment industry in 2008 on "So You Think You Can Dance," but he became known for bringing energy to Ellen DeGeneres' talk show for eight years.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).