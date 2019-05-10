Stephen Colbert Questions MSNBC's impartiality during interview with ‘The Beat’ anchor Ari Melber

Stephen Colbert questioned the impartiality of MSNBC during an interview with “The Beat” anchor Ari Melber while discussing the possible impeachment of Donald Trump.

Melber was a guest on “The Late Show” earlier this week where he sat down with the comedian for a discussion about the Mueller Report and whether he thinks Congress has a legitimate case to impeach the sitting president.

CHRIS CHRISTIE BATTLES MSNBC'S STEPHANIE RUHLE OVER MUELLER REPORT, KNOCKS HER NETWORK

“What do the people over at the People’s Republic of MSNBC say,” the host joked. “Do you and your colleagues think impeachment is a good idea? What’s the vibe over there?”

Melber explained that the report provides evidence of felonies allegedly committed by Trump while in office. He noted that he finds it “silly” that Democrats in Congress were asking for the report, but won’t take action now that they’ve got it.

“It was several felonies in the report. And now [Congress] are saying, ‘Well we don’t want to impeach because of politics,” Melber said. “I don’t think that’s a good reason to do anything really.”

CNN, MSNBC IN MELTDOWN OVER MUELLER LETTER; JOE SCARBOROUGH WANTS BARR IMPEACHED

After receiving an applause break from the crowd, Melber continued: “But... there’s always a ‘but’ after applause... It’s up to Congress and the country to figure it out. We’re not reporting it out and gunning for one outcome.”

“Really?” Colbert asked sarcastically. “You guys don’t advocate at all over at MSNBC? Come on, you guys bang a drum over there sometimes.”

Melber was hesitant to speak on behalf of any part of the network other than “The Beat” saying, “On ‘The Beat,’ we’re not advocating for an outcome.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You can watch Colbert and Melber talk about impeachment and the Mueller Report below:

