Coronavirus forces stars to work from home, change the way content is produced

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way content is produced, as everyone from newscasters to A-list celebrities are forced to work from home.

Many stars are using social media to reach viewers, while others have launched formal programs dedicated to all-things coronavirus. Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV show, “Oprah Talks COVID-19,” features the talk show legend broadcasting from her home. The premiere episode featured actor Idris Elba – who was also at home.

Miley Cyrus launched a live talk show from her home that is streamed on Instagram titled "Bright Minded," aiming to bring positivity amid the current "dark times" surrounding the pandemic.

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah have all taped monologues or segments from home, while a plethora of high-profile news anchors have also worked from the comfort of their homes.

Robert De Niro recently recorded a 24-second video, seemingly from inside his home, in which he warned New Yorkers to continue to isolate themselves so that they don’t spread the coronavirus.

DJ D-Nice has thrown virtual “dance parties” on Instagram from his kitchen where everyone from Michelle Obama to Mark Zuckerberg has tuned in to listen to him spin records from home. Madonna even shared a bizarre coronavirus-themed video from her bathroom.

While the sports industry and Broadway productions have shuttered, celebraties from the entertainment industry are able to amuse fans from their living rooms. The result has been access to A-listers that would have never been possible without somewhat-recent technology and advancements in social media.

As stars work remotely, Vanity Fair’s Kenzie Bryant wrote about that it’s like to see inside the homes of many celebrities.

“I’ve seen the nooks, the crannies, the bathrooms of their first, second, or third homes,” Bryant wrote. “I have always wondered in what ways, exactly, the stars are just like us, and this pause on public life is an unprecedented opportunity to do rigorous accounting.”

Bryant then listed luxurious digs of A-listers that have appeared in work-from-home content, including Ellen DeGeneres’s “big couch,” “gorgeous natural light behind Vanessa Hudgens’ head as she spoke those ill-chosen words.” and Reese Witherspoon’s “Southern-comfort decor.”

While some are envious of the posh homes of celebrities, others see this as a glimpse into the future.

Comedian and “No Things Considered” host Tim Young told Fox News it’s remarkable that the technology for people to broadcast from exists — but this may simply be the start of something larger.

“It keeps us together in a time when we have to be kept apart,” Young said.

“It also might be a tipping point for some types of productions. It's significantly cheaper to produce a show from someone’s own home, and with the popularity of many YouTube shows which now get more viewers than most TV shows,” Young added. “I'd be shocked if we didn’t see a few celebs and TV networks make the call to make this a permanent shift.”

MTV has already launched “MTV Unplugged at Home,” in which Wyclef Jean and other music stars perform mini-concerts from the comfort of their own homes.

In fact, it doesn’t appear that the trend of broadcasting from home will end anytime soon.

Axios reported on Tuesday that ATTN, a streaming video service for young people, is releasing “several” new series featuring celebrities discussing coronavirus. Actor Ravi Patel and Arnold Schwarzenegger are two of the stars set to partake, according to Axios.

“I think this is a dream scenario for smart TV execs who realize they can get the same amount of viewers at only a fraction of the cost,” Young said.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.