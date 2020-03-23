Shannen Doherty's coronavirus social-distancing message: 'With stage 4 cancer, my battle is hard enough'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As she battles stage 4 cancer, Shannen Doherty is asking people to stay inside in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress, 48, shared an Instagram photo this past Saturday, pleading with fans to stay home and curb the spread of the virus.

In the photo, Doherty held up a piece of paper that read: "I am staying home (and ranting) for us ALL #stayhome."

"I am staying home (and ranting) for us ALL," she repeated in the caption. "For my fellow cancer warriors who fight hard every day for more time. For my mom. For my family. For my husband. For my mother in law and father in law. For my friends. For my friends kids. For every single one of you."

The actress then addressed her own health, noting that she has been fighting cancer, which could complicate a potential fight with coronavirus should she be diagnosed.

"For myself with stage 4 cancer, my battle is hard enough. For one of my closest friend of over 28 years who has decided to end her battle with metastatic cancer and is in the hospital for the last time alone," Doherty wrote. "For every doctor and hospital worker. For every person at a grocery store doing their best to help. For every person forced to be on the front lines.

She concluded, "I’m doing this for us. Please join me," adding the hashtag #stayhome and several heart emojis.

Doherty announced that her breast cancer had returned last month.

"I definitely have days where I say why me. And then I go, well, why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this? None of us do," she said on ABC News' "Good Morning America." "But, I would say that my first reaction is always concern about how -- how am I going to tell my mom, my husband."