Kelly Ripa seemingly makes light of coronavirus outbreak while getting Botox injections

Kelly Ripa seemingly made light of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak while receiving Botox injections from her doctor.

The 49-year-old “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story Thursday in which she posed sitting in a procedure room with Dr. Robert Anolik to jokingly discuss a “very serious medical problem going around right now.”

“Botox deficiency,” Anolik says with a laugh. “A lot of side effects. Lines, wrinkles.”

Ripa then joked that the doctor was keeping his distance because he was afraid to touch her given the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m following the CDC rules,” he said.

“These are great CDC rules and I appreciate them,” Ripa said. “Having said that, in this time we can notice that there’s been a lot of worrying. You can see it’s written all over my face, but Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work… to treat my acute Botox deficiency syndrome.”

The next video posted to her story seems to show Ripa after getting her Botox injections.

“What do you think, did I survive?” she asks dramatically. “Is there any Botox left for anyone else, doctor?”

“We used it all up. Hopefully, there won’t be a shortage,” Anolik jokes.

Ripa seems to be keeping a light tone as the coronavirus continues to spread and has even impacted the TV industry. “Live with Kelly and Ryan” joined other morning shows like “The View,” “Good Morning America,” “Strahan, Sara and Keke” and “Tamron Hall” that will be broadcasting without a studio audience out of an abundance of caution, according to TheWrap.

“As you can see, things are a little different here today given the developing situation in New York with the coronavirus, the decision was made to suspend audiences from our show,” Seacrest said during the opening of the March 11 broadcast.

“While we don’t have our regular studio audience except for some of our producers who are obviously being punished for something,” Ripa joked. “You obviously really screwed up up there, guys!”

She continued: “But that shouldn’t stop anyone from watching at home because let's face it, you can’t go anywhere else.”