‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega suggests he’s done with the Force in Instagram post: ‘I’ve moved on’

John Boyega might have confirmed something he’s alluded to for some time – he’s done donning the lightsaber.

The “Star Wars” staple recently suggested he has “moved on” from his role as Finn in the popular franchise after the actor responded to a fan’s comment on an Instagram post that showed Boyega “back on set” and in a styling chair while wearing a plastic poncho and face covering to mitigate the possible coronavirus transmission.

The fan’s comment reads: “Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!”

To which Boyega replied: “Lol no thank you. I’ve moved on [heart emoji].”

Meanwhile, another Instagram user replied to Boyega’s post: “Really just got those Disney bucks and dipped [laugh crying emoji],” which elicited Boyega, 28, to respond: “Nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all.”

The British-Nigerian performer didn’t respond to anymore fan inquiries into his future with the “Star Wars” franchise but the debate persisted in the comments section on whether his presumed departure might have been due to the quality of recently released titles.

Additionally, the actor replied to another user who asked if he would ever return his character in the 2011 “Attack of the Block,” in which Boyega played the role of Moses.

“I haven’t played Moses in over a decade,” Boyega wrote. “I’d love to revisit him. Now he is a BADA--.”

During an interview with MTV News in 2019, Boyega suggested he was finished with Finn.

"Honestly, in the bottom of my heart, I don't think I am. ... I really do feel that way. This really is that movie," he said referencing 2019 title “The Rise of Skywalker.”

"I think everyone doesn't believe it, but this is that war that just ends everything."

Last month, Boyega joined protesters in London's Hyde Park to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, delivering a powerful speech and noting he could be risking his career for sharing his views.

"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something," said Boyega, 28 in footage captured by the Evening Standard. "We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

Per NME, Boyega told protesters that he was "speaking to you from my heart."

He continued in explaining that the protests "are a physical representation of" support for George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, Stephen Lawrence and Mark Duggan.

"They want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganized," said Boyega, urging fans to remain peaceful. "But not today.”

