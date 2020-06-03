'Star Wars' actor John Boyega speaks out on racism: 'I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this'

John Boyega is laying it all on the line.

The "Star Wars" actor joined protesters in London's Hyde Park to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, delivering a powerful speech and noting he could be risking his career for sharing his views.

"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something," said Boyega, 28 in footage captured by the Evening Standard. "We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

Per NME, Boyega told protesters that he was "speaking to you from my heart."

The actor continued, discussing how "painful" it is to face racial discrimination and explaining that the protests "are a physical representation of" support for George Floyd, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin, Stephen Lawrence and Mark Duggan -- all alleged victims of racial violence.

"They want us to mess up, they want us to be disorganized," said Boyega, urging fans to remain peaceful. "But not today.”

“Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f--- that,” the outlet reports he said. “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”

After the actor's speech, the "Star Wars" brand threw its support behind their leading man, who played Finn, a stormtrooper-turned-rebel across three films in the franchise.

"We stand with and support you, @JohnBoyega," read a message from the company's official Twitter account.

The tweet also contained a black-and-white image of Boyega mid-speech, as well as a more detailed message of support.

"Lucasfilm stands with John Boyega and his message ..." read the statement. "The evil that is racism must stop. We will commit to being part of the change that is long overdue in the world."

The message concluded: "John Boyega, you are our hero."

Protests like the one attended by Boyega are taking place around the globe to protest police brutality against black individuals. Protests began after the May 29 death of George Floyd at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for well over eight minutes, suffocating him.