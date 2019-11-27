‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega says script that landed on eBay was his

May the Force be with John Boyega, who has ‘fessed up to being the actor whose “Star Wars” script landed on eBay.

“It was scary, I got calls from every official,” Boyega, who plays Finn in the highly anticipated “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” said on “Good Morning America” while promoting the flick.

Earlier in the week, director J.J. Abrams revealed that one of the space opera’s actors absent-mindedly left the script unattended, adding that a cleaning person found it and handed it off to someone who put it up for sale.

“I was moving apartments, and I left the script under my bed,” Boyega said Wednesday.

“I was like, I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move. But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit. And the script, it just stayed there,” he said.

“And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds ($84). The person didn’t know the true value,” Boyega added.

Abrams said Disney managed to avert a disaster when a quick-thinking staffer identified the script on the online auction site and bought it before it could be sold to someone else.

Boyega acknowledged that he got a glimpse of the dark side because of his blunder.

He joked, “Even Mickey Mouse called me, ‘What did you do?!'”

This article originally appeared in the New York Post