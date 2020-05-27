‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega slams ‘racist white people’ in reaction to George Floyd death

British actor John Boyega sounded off on social media, apparently in response to the George Floyd death in Minnesota and the Central Park “Karen” incident in New York City.

“F--- you racist white people,” the star of three “Star Wars” films says in a video that also includes a graphic sexual reference.

“I said what I said,” the actor adds.

MINNEAPOLIS PROTESTS GET HEATED, LOOTING REPORTED AS GEORGE FLOYD DEATH SPARKS NEW OUTCRY

Boyega repeats the sentiment in a separate Twitter message

“I really f---ing hate racists,” the actor writes.

In a subsequent message, Boyega shares that his mother responded to his messages.

“Good boy,” Boyega quotes his mother as saying.

He also blasted “Twitter academics” for "making something out of nothing" criticizing his remarks.

Boyega, 28, starred as Finn in the “Star Wars” films “The Force Awakens,” in 2015, “The Last Jedi,” in 2017, and “The Rise of Skywalker,” in 2019.

His other roles including appearing as Moses in “Attack the Block,” in 2011.

Back on New Year’s Eve, Boyega drew backlash for a crude comment he made in an Instagram video.

“My boy after realizing Kylo died so he can date Rey,” a different user wrote, referring to two “Star Wars” characters.

“It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius,” Boyega responded.

“Laying the pipe,” a crude slang reference to sexual intercourse, prompted social media users to call out Boyega for the comment.

Boyega defended the comment in subsequent references, referring to one commented as “an idiot.”

Fox News’ Andy Sahadeo contributed to this story.