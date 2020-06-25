'Star Wars' actor John Boyega jokes about fake Twitter account accepting fan's proposal: 'I'm outta here!'

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega was left confused after he became the target of an online fake proposal.

The 28-year-old actor, who appeared in three of the latest “Star Wars” movies, took to Twitter on Wednesday to joke with people after he started to see messages online about him being engaged. It turns out a young woman shared a video of herself showing off her body and proposing to the actor. Someone on the social media platform made a convincing enough dupe profile and accepted her proposal.

“Pls why is the TL saying I’ve just accepted marriage proposal? Lol I’m here minding my own business oo,” the actor tweeted Wednesday.

Fans began to poke fun at the situation by sharing gifs and images of brides being left at the altar. One picture showed Homer Simpson in a wedding dress eagerly awaiting his groom.

“Nah I’m outta here! 😩😩😂😂 jehovah be with you all !” the star tweeted in response.

He reacted with a slew of crying-laughing face emojis to another.

Taking the situation in stride, Boyega joked that the online community has become just like his parents, pestering him to get engaged.

“Nah the TL has become my Nigerian parents today 😂😂😂 pls pls let me fulfill purpose before you all kill me,” he wrote.

Later in the day he gave a slightly more detailed explanation of the situation, writing: “So someone faked a response from me and I’m being beaten for it 😂😂😂😂 Twitter is f---ed up.”

When he noticed another user also accepting the woman’s proposal, he joked that people pretending to him could at least do him the courtesy of being a bit more smooth.

“What kind of corny response is this ? At least if you’re pretending to be me...add sauce to your approach na,” he wrote.

The star concluded his thoughts on the situation by lightly rebuking those who fell for the dummy account.

“Nah all of you that were convinced by the fake profile come and beg me,” he wrote.

The original video, posted by a fan with the Twitter handle @quakerraina, shows her speaking directly to camera before showing off her side profile.

“Um, this video is for John Boyega… John, if you’re watching this, um… I”m 5’7” and I have a lot of free time.” she says in the video.

In the accompanying tweet, she notes that she “never had braces” and “can learn how to cook.”

The lighthearted viral moment came weeks after the actor joined protesters in London's Hyde Park to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, delivering a powerful speech and noting he could be risking his career for sharing his views.

"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something," he said in footage captured by the Evening Standard. "We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.

“Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f--- that,” the outlet reports he said. “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”