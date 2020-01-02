'Star Wars' actor John Boyega criticized after making sexually charged comment: 'This is gross trolling'

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR “STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER”

“Star Wars” actor John Boyega is receiving criticism following a crude comment he made on Instagram.

On New Year’s Eve, the star, who is known for his role as Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, shared a video showing off his dance moves as he strutted away in preparation for the new year.

The video, which was captioned, “Stepping into 2020 like,” initially received a warm response from the star’s 1.7 million followers.

“We need a song called ‘Moves Like Boyega.’ The Nigerian hype crew off-screen is a nice touch. J,” said one user.

“Nice moves! Teach me bruv!👏👏👏,” another user wrote.

“I just want to be this carefree all 2020 🙌🏾,” one commenter added.

[WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD]

Boyega, however, came under fire after responding to one user with a sexually charged comment regarding Daisy Ridley’s character, Rey.

“My boy after realizing Kylo died so he can date Rey,” the user wrote, which prompted Boyega’s controversial response.

“It’s not about who she kisses but who eventually lays the pipe. You are a genius,” Boyega retorted.

“Laying the pipe,” a slang term for having sexual intercourse, prompted social media users to call out Boyega for the comment.

“Hey, I used to respect you a lot. This is gross trolling (at best) to a person with a hella lot of less power and influence than you. You don’t know her or what makes her say that. Please stop,” one user tweeted to Boyega.

“man seriously f--- you,” another user wrote, to which Boyega responded with a gif.

Boyega did not hold back when it came to defending himself on Twitter.

After being called a “misogynist” on Twitter, Boyega swiftly responded, calling the user an “idiot.”

“I will say it 500000 times. Two consenting adults can lay down whatever the hell they want ya sensitive!” the actor responded to one user in reference to his Instagram comment.

Boyega noted that Ridley would not be offended by his comment when he tweeted, “Daisy knows she isn’t the character. Lol so tbh she doesn’t give AF.”

Boyega’s penchant for controversy also made headlines when he indirectly blamed 2017’s “The Last Jedi” for throwing off the series’ positive momentum.

“’The Force Awakens’ I think was the beginning of something quite solid, ‘The Last Jedi’ if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me,” Boyega said in an interview with Hypebeast. “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that I spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about, and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”