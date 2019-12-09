Expand / Collapse search
Star Wars
Published

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley: 'Every sane person' has an issue with Trump

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
"Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley boldly claimed during a recent interview that "every sane person" has an issue with President Trump.

In a profile published in The Guardian over the weekend, Ridley was asked if she was "conscious" about what issues she could address since "Star Wars" has been a Disney property.

"No," Ridley responded. "I don’t feel I have to edit what I say – the things that make me angry are the things that make everyone angry. Everyone is annoyed with BoJo [British Prime Minister Boris Johnson]. Everyone has an issue with Trump – every sane person anyway.”

Daisy Ridley, seen in a photo last month, claimed "every sane person" had an issue with President Trump. (Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, File)

She added, "It’s not that I don’t talk about this stuff, but other people are so much more articulate than me and say it better.

Ridley has played Rey in the recent "Star Wars" installments. The latest, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is scheduled to be released Dec. 20.

The 27-year-old British actress has also appeared in the 2017 remake of "Murder on the Orient Express" and voiced Cottontail in 2018's "Peter Rabbit."

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is being billed as an epic conclusion to the franchise and may shatter records at the box office this holiday season.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.