Carrie Fisher appears in final 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' trailer

Fans got a glimpse of what’s to come from the latest “Star Wars” film on Monday night.

The official trailer for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the latest installment in the Disney franchise, premiered during halftime of ESPN’s Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots.

The trailer took viewers on a journey through the vast “Star Wars” universe while honing in on the struggle between the light and dark sides of the Force. Rey, portrayed by Daisy Ridley, and Kylo Ren, portrayed by Adam Driver, were prominently featured in the trailer.

MARK HAMILL AND HARRISON FORD'S 'STAR WARS' SCREEN TEST REVEALED

"People keep telling me they know me," Rey says in the trailer. “No one does.”

“But I do,” said Ren menacingly, highlighting the main conflict of the film.

The movie will feature the late Carrie Fisher in her iconic role as General Leia Organa, as evident by her appearance in the trailer. Her showing up was made possible through the use of unreleased footage from “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the trailer, Leia is seen giving an emotional hug to Rey and ultimately concludes the dialogue.

“The force will be with you,” says Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, followed by a resounding “Always” from Fisher’s Leia. The scene then slowly fades to a dramatic shot of a battle-charged Rey, whose face remained illuminated by her blue lightsaber.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will be released on Dec. 20 and stars Carrie Fisher as Leia and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, as well as Adam Driver as Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley as Rey. The film also features Billie Lourd, daughter of Carrie Fisher, in the role of Lieutenant Connix. The film will see the final battle between the Jedi and the Sith, which will ultimately bring the saga to a definitive conclusion.