Actor Gary Graham, known for his roles in several offshoots of ‘Star Trek’ has passed away.

His wife of nearly 25 years, Becky Graham, told Fox News Digital that the actor died from cardiac arrest on Monday in a Spokane, Washington hospital. He had a history of heart problems, but Graham says her husband's 2-day intensive care stay came on suddenly. He was 73 years old.

"I always say he was my knight in shining armor and I was his port in the storm."

"He was loved by many," she added of her husband, who starred in the Fox series "Alien Nation" as character Sikes.

Graham starred in the 1989 film "Robot Jox" and the television show "JAG."

In addition to his wife, Graham is survived by his daughter Haley and sisters Jeannine and Colleen.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.