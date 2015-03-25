Top 10 'Star Trek' moments
Fans rejoice as the latest rendition of the cult favorite hits screens.
final_fairwell10. Final Fairwell Movie: 'Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country' In the 1991 movie when the final voyage of the original crew comes to an end there's an emotional moment when they acknowledge their past with bright hopes for the future. True fans could hardly keep their eyes dry for the melodramatic moments leading up to the end. Click through for the rest of our top 10 moments. (Paramount Pictures)
enterprise_destroyed9. The Enterprise is Destroyed Movie: 'Star Trek III: The Search for Spock' Any true leader has to make sacrifices for the greater good. In "The Search for Spock," Kirk makes the decision to allow the beloved Enterprise to self-destruct with unbeknownst Klingons inside. (Paramount Pictures)
voyage_home8. Wandering Through San Francisco Movie: 'Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home' This movie was the polar opposite of some other Trekkie favorites, yet seeing the displaced crew members walking through the streets of modern day San Francisco struck a cord with everyone. (Paramount Pictures)
kirk_vs_gorn7. Kirk vs. The Gorn TV Episode: 'Arena' The famous 1967 episode with the fight scene where Kirk and a Gorn go at it was later re-mastered in 2006 to make it more realistic for fans to see a more lively Gorn. In the "Star Trek" video games, fans can tackle Gorns themselves. (CBS)
kirks_death6. Kirk's Death Movie: 'Star Trek: Generations' The legendary captain died more than one death, but the first one was by far the most epic. (Paramount Pictures)
Tribbles5. Tribbles! TV Episode: 'The Trouble with Tribbles' The small, soft, gentle creatures originally appeared in 1967. That's when the phrase, "multiplying like Tribbles" originated. (CBS)
picard_as_borg4. Picard as Borg TV: 'The Best of Both Worlds: Part I' In the third season finale Jean Luc Picard becomes a Borg and stays that way for a while after. (CBS)
kirk_an_dspock_battle3. Kirk and Spock Battle TV Episode: 'Amok" Time The second season premiere episode in 1967 of the cult classic brought everyone's favorite two heroes to blows. (CBS)
Kirk_and_Uhura_kiss2. Kirk and Uhura Kiss TV Episode: 'Plato's Step Children' The lip-lock between Lt. Uhura and Kirk in 1968 was long thought of as the first bi-racial television kiss on TV. (CBS)
khaaaaan1. Khaaaaaaaaaan! Movie: 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan' Ultimate fans think this emotional scene in the 1982 movie is the #1 best moment in all of "Star Trek." William Shatner, as Kirk, gives off a chilling scream that only the legendary actor could pull off. (Paramount Pictures)
