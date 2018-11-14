Expand / Collapse search
Stan Lee was creating new superhero called Dirt Man, daughter says

Stan Lee, the comic book mastermind who changed the landscape of the superhero genre, has died at age 95. Lee revolutionized the comic world by creating Marvel Comics superheroes such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

Comic book mastermind Stan Lee was working on a new superhero before he passed away, his daughter said Tuesday.

J.C. Lee told TMZ her father, the man behind Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk was creating a new character – Dirt Man.

STAN LEE, LEGENDARY MARVEL SUPERHEROES CREATOR, DEAD AT 95

“We have been working on a character called Dirt Man. The last little angel that we’ve got tucked away is called Dirt Man,” she told TMZ. “I said, ‘Daddy please, no clatter, no steel, no any of that.'"

Lee did not say more about the character but said it was “not over yet.” When asked if she thought the project would be made into a movie, she said she "hoped so."

“It is very interesting. It’s not over yet, we still have a little trickery,” she said.

ARMIE HAMMER SLAMMED FOR STAN LEE TWEET CRITICIZING CELEBRITIES’ TRIBUTES

J.C. Lee said she was also creating a foundation in memory of her father to highlight the importance of reading.

Stan Lee died Monday at age 95. He was declared dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Lee had experienced several health issues throughout the past year including a battle with pneumonia as well as issues with his vision.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

