Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader gushes about married life: ‘I am extremely blessed’

Brooks Nader is loving married life.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 22, married advertiser William Haire, 33, on Sunday.

"The feeling of marrying my best friend is something so special for me that it is even hard for me to put into words,” Nader told Fox News exclusively. “I am extremely blessed to be in such a beautiful place in my life at this time.”

The ceremony was held in New Orleans and more than 300 guests attended, according to People.

SI MODEL BROOKS NADER SAYS SHE COULDN'T 'IGNORE THE HATERS' AFTER TROLLS ATTACKED HER ‘SEXY’ DRESS

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT'S 'CURVIEST MODEL EVER' HUNTER MCGRADY GETS CANDID ON MARRIED LIFE

“I literally had to leave the next day after my wedding for a job in Shanghai so we have not had the time to spend as a married couple yet,” she continued. “My husband is supportive and understanding when it comes to my work and that’s really so important to me. I can’t wait to spend forever with him and fill it with so many memories to share with my fans.”

For the big day, the 2020 rookie model wore a strapless Oscar de la Renta gown. According to People, Nader planned her wedding for over a year. She previously described her theme as “chic and modern with a romantic twist and a New Orleans flair.”

The nuptials came days after Nader spoke up about bullying on social media after a sheer mini dress she wore to the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards garnered much criticism.

"I can't say that I ignore the haters, and it doesn't hurt my feelings because it does,” Nader told Fox News. "But what sticks with me more is fans and friends sticking up for me in [the] comments. I feel sorry for people [who] have to put others down. It's all about lifting people up and supporting each other."

SOPHIA LOREN RECALLS STRIPTEASE SCENE FROM ‘YESTERDAY, TODAY AND TOMORROW'

CAMILLE KOSTEK HEATS UP FIRST SNOWFALL WITH BEACHY SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT SNAP

Nader also shared that she wasn't expecting her outfit to cause such a sensation online.

“When I was trying on outfits for my event, I was not going for or expecting the response that I got,” she explained. “I always like to be edgy, fun and take fashion risks at times. I like my attitude to be consistent with my style. It’s important to be authentic and confident when it comes to anything I do in my life. I dress for me — no one else. Fashion is different for everyone, and I never judge people’s choices.”

After posting snaps from the awards show on Instagram, Nader found herself being attacked by commenters-- some even claiming she was "asking to be raped" with the choice of her outfit.

Nader responded to one troll, writing, "I love the hate queen" and "Whatever makes you feel better about yourself."

OLIVIA CULPO GIVES A SNEAK PEEK OF HER SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT SHOOT: 'POSING NEXT TO A RANDOM BUCKET'

SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT’S ‘CURVIEST MODEL EVER’ HUNTER MCGRADY RETURNS FOR 2020 ISSUE

The model also let her over 300,000 Instagram followers know the dress made her feel "sexy."

The Baton Rouge, La., native's modeling career was launched after she was hand-picked during a search by Sports Illustrated. She officially won the title of the publication's "rookie" of 2020.

Earlier this year, Nader attended the "SI Swimsuit on Location" event in Miami, where she described how her life has changed since working with the publication.

“For me, it’s everything,” Nader revealed at the time. “I’ve always dreamt of it. It’s like a childhood dream of mine. I entered through Model Search, so I did the open call in Miami a year ago, and now I’m here. So, the process and the journey for me is everything, because it was a long one.”