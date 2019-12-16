Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader gets married in Louisiana wedding

Brooks Nader is no longer single.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 22, married advertiser William Haire, 33, on Sunday, People reported.

The ceremony was held in New Orleans and more than 300 guests attended, according to the outlet.

The 2020 rookie model wore a strapless Oscar de la Renta wedding gown and revealed what she anticipates the most now that she is Haire's wife.

"I'm mostly excited to call him hubby!" she told People, "We are also excited to just continue our adventures together. We've done a lot of fun traveling and look forward to doing even more."

According to the magazine, the Sports Illustrated beauty planned her wedding for over a year. She previously described her theme for the big day as "chic and modern with a romantic twist and a New Orleans flair."

The nuptials came days after Nader spoke up about bullying on social media after a sheer mini dress she wore to the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards garnered much criticism.

"I can't say that I ignore the haters, and it doesn't hurt my feelings because it does," the 22-year-old told Fox News. "But what sticks with me more is fans and friends sticking up for me in [the] comments. I feel sorry for people [who] have to put others down. It's all about lifting people up and supporting each other."

Nader also shared that she wasn't expecting her outfit to cause such a sensation online.

“When I was trying on outfits for my event, I was not going for or expecting the response that I got,” she explained. “I always like to be edgy, fun and take fashion risks at times. I like my attitude to be consistent with my style. It’s important to be authentic and confident when it comes to anything I do in my life. I dress for me — no one else. Fashion is different for everyone, and I never judge people’s choices.”

After posting snaps from the awards show on Instagram, Nader found herself being attacked by commenters - some even claiming she was "asking to be raped" with the choice of her outfit.

Nader responded to one troll, writing, "I love the hate queen" and "Whatever makes you feel better about yourself."

The model also let her over 300,000 Instagram followers know the dress made her feel "sexy."

The Baton Rouge, La., native's modeling career was launched after she was hand-picked during a search by the magazine. She officially won the title of the publication's "rookie" of 2020.

Earlier this year, Nader attended the "SI Swimsuit on Location" event in Miami where she described how her life has changed since working with the publication.

“For me, it’s everything,” Nader revealed at the time. “I’ve always dreamt of it. It’s like a childhood dream of mine. I entered through Model Search, so I did the open call in Miami a year ago, and now I’m here. So, the process and the journey for me is everything, because it was a long one.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.