Camille Kostek heats up first snowfall with beachy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit snap

Winter is coming, but Camille Kostek isn’t having it.

The 27-year-old shared a sizzling throwback snap on Instagram on Wednesday, from her time shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

“Bringing you to a warmer place New England,” the model captioned the photo. “Here’s a bikini moment from @si_swimsuit in honor of our first little lame dusty snow fall.”

In the picture, the former New England Patriots cheerleader is spotted soaking up the sun in a beaded bikini.

Fans were complimentary.

“Whoever told you in the past your hips were big, was crazy and wrong, they could not look more beautiful and sexy,” one user commented.

“Such natural beauty!!” chimed another. “You are a queeennn.”

“Wow a goddess,” noted another.

Back in August of this year, the SI cover admitted to Fox News it’s not always easy being in the spotlight.

“It’s easy to get spiraled into our phones, the computer screens and read these comments about yourself in the comment sections of photos or articles,” said Kostek at the time. “And definitely in the modeling world, it’s heightened. The trolls come through even more. It can be super hard. You could have 900 people telling you that you look incredible, that you’re an inspiration. But you could have two people telling you something negative about your body or personality and that will bother you.”

“I just think that as much as we say sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me — words do hurt,” Kostek continued. “Hurtful words hurt people… [But] people who don’t know you also don’t define you. We already understand what we like and what we don’t like about our bodies. We are already hard on ourselves. We don’t need people to try to tell us who we are.”

Kostek also shared that while she’s proud of her curves, she doesn’t feel pressure to look a certain way.

“Being bikini-ready for me is wherever I am at,” she chuckled. “Before, I had to look a certain way. That’s why I’m so happy that I got into Sports Illustrated at this age because I’m a lot wiser. I look at life differently. I look at my body a lot differently. I look at the changes that my body goes through, as a woman, a lot differently.”

While Kostek enjoys a healthy lifestyle to look and feel good about herself, she also doesn’t mind occasionally indulging in the dishes she loves.

“I love penne alla vodka, something really heavy and creamy,” she shared. “I also love pizza in New York City.”

Kostek insisted that like anyone else, she has her own insecurities. But rather than responding to negative comments, she prefers to use her social media for a good cause, in hopes it will uplift someone who could use some much-needed encouragement.

“I always seek the time to talk to people who are reaching out for help because sometimes you just need that one person to tell you everything is going to be OK,” said Kostek. “And I like to share some of the things that I deal with… to remind people that I hear them too.”

“I have problems of my own and I have people trying to label me, label my life, trying to figure who I am,” she explained. “Just because it may seem like I am so confident, so happy all the time, there are times when I feel low. There are times when I want to curl up in a ball and not expose myself on social media anymore and just close it down because of the trolls… But, I will not let those people affect me.”